ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा 'चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान'
कुलभूषण जाधव से मिलने पहुंचीं उनकी मां और पत्नी के साथ पाकिस्तान में हुए बुरे बर्ताव को लेकर भारत में खूब आलोचना हो रही है. पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत से कई भारतीय खासे नाराज़ दिख रहे हैं और वे 'चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान' हैशटैग के साथ ट्वीट कर अपने गुस्से और नाराजगी जता रहे हैं. इस कारण यह टैग ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है.
विदेश मंत्रालय ने बयान में कहा, 'इसमें उनके कपड़े बदलवाने के साथ मंगलसूत्र, चूड़ी और बिंदी तक हटावाए गए, जिसकी सुरक्षा के लिहाज से कोई जरूरत नहीं थी.'
Under pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security: Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/K0v4Rh0EnG— ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017
हालांकि पाकिस्तान ने जाधव की मां और पत्नी को परेशान करने की बात को खारिज किया है और दावा किया कि कुलभूषण की पत्नी के जूते सुरक्षा कारणों से जब्त किए गए थे, क्योंकि उसमें कुछ था. पाकिस्तान के कहना है कि उसने उन जूतों को जांच के लिए भेजा है.
बता दें कि पाकिस्तान की सैन्य अदालत ने 47 वर्षीय जाधव को कथित जासूसी और आतंकी वारदातों को अंजाम देने का दोषी करार देते हुए मौत की सज़ा सुनाई थी. पाकिस्तान का दावा है कि उसके सुरक्षा बलों ने जाधव को उसके अशांत बलूचिस्तान प्रांत से गिरफ्तार किया था. उनका आरोप है कि जाधव ईरान के रास्ते से पाकिस्तान में घुसे थे. उनके पास एक भारतीय पासपोर्ट था, जिसमें उनकी पहचान हुसैन मुबारक पटेल के रूप में की गई. हालांकि भारत का कहना है कि जाधव को ईरान से अगवा किया गया था, जहां वह भारतीय नौसेना से रिटायर होने के बाद कारोबार के सिलसिले में गए थे.