ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा 'चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान'

Updated: December 27, 2017, 2:31 PM IST
कुलभूषण जाधव से मिलने पहुंचीं उनकी मां और पत्नी के साथ पाकिस्तान में हुए बुरे बर्ताव को लेकर भारत में खूब आलोचना हो रही है. पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत से कई भारतीय खासे नाराज़ दिख रहे हैं और वे 'चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान' हैशटैग के साथ ट्वीट कर अपने गुस्से और नाराजगी जता रहे हैं. इस कारण यह टैग ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है.
कुलभूषण जाधव से मिलने पहुंचीं उनकी मां और पत्नी के साथ पाकिस्तान में हुए बुरे बर्ताव की भारत में खूब आलोचना हो रही है. भारतीय विदेश मंत्रालय ने भी इस पर सख्त आपत्ति जताते हुए कहा कि सुरक्षा एहतियात की आड़ में जाधव के परिवार के सदस्यों की सांस्कृतिक और धार्मिक संवेदनाओं का ध्यान नहीं रखा गया.

विदेश मंत्रालय ने बयान में कहा, 'इसमें उनके कपड़े बदलवाने के साथ मंगलसूत्र, चूड़ी और बिंदी तक हटावाए गए, जिसकी सुरक्षा के लिहाज से कोई जरूरत नहीं थी.'



हालांकि पाकिस्तान ने जाधव की मां और पत्नी को परेशान करने की बात को खारिज किया है और दावा किया कि कुलभूषण की पत्नी के जूते सुरक्षा कारणों से जब्त किए गए थे, क्योंकि उसमें कुछ था. पाकिस्तान के कहना है कि उसने उन जूतों को जांच के लिए भेजा है.

हालांकि पाकिस्तान की इस हरकत से कई भारतीय खासे नाराज़ दिख रहे हैं और वे 'चप्पल चोर पाकिस्तान' हैशटैग के साथ ट्वीट कर अपने गुस्से और नाराजगी जता रहे हैं. इस कारण यह टैग ट्विटर पर ट्रेंड कर रहा है.

















बता दें कि पाकिस्तान की सैन्य अदालत ने 47 वर्षीय जाधव को कथित जासूसी और आतंकी वारदातों को अंजाम देने का दोषी करार देते हुए मौत की सज़ा सुनाई थी. पाकिस्तान का दावा है कि उसके सुरक्षा बलों ने जाधव को उसके अशांत बलूचिस्तान प्रांत से गिरफ्तार किया था. उनका आरोप है कि जाधव ईरान के रास्ते से पाकिस्तान में घुसे थे. उनके पास एक भारतीय पासपोर्ट था, जिसमें उनकी पहचान हुसैन मुबारक पटेल के रूप में की गई. हालांकि भारत का कहना है कि जाधव को ईरान से अगवा किया गया था, जहां वह भारतीय नौसेना से रिटायर होने के बाद कारोबार के सिलसिले में गए थे.
