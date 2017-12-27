

Under pretext of security precautions, cultural and religious sensibilities of family members were disregarded. This included removal of mangal sutra, bangles and bindi, as well as a change in attire that was not warranted by security: Raveesh Kumar, MEA on #KulbhushanJadhav pic.twitter.com/K0v4Rh0EnG — ANI (@ANI) December 26, 2017



How can we tolerate this? The real new year celebration will be if we attack Pakistan & destroy it...#ChappalChorPakistan https://t.co/H3kyC3rZlz

— Ashoke Pandit (@ashokepandit) December 26, 2017



Deewaar par ‘Pakistan’ likha hai

Oopar chappal chor neeche 500 inaam likha hai #ChappalChorPakistan



— Amrita Bhinder (@amritabhinder) December 26, 2017



Why this beggar nation Pakistan kept shoes of #KulbhushanJadhav ‘s wife ? Any jihadi jadu-Tona planned? #ChappalChorPakistan https://t.co/HqB2LhYMPj

— Freelance bhakt (@ExSecular) December 27, 2017



It was crappy dirt stuck on her shoe when she stepped in your beggar country #ChappalChorPakistan https://t.co/siTWDHo7cP

— Gita S. Kapoor (@GitaSKapoor) December 26, 2017



#ChappalChorPakistan has always been fascinated with vastly superior and stylish Indian products. Some poor Paki cop may have stolen the chappals for his wife back home!

— RD (@DharRenuka) December 26, 2017



Aren't you ashamed of #ChappalChorPakistan .You stole bangles, bindi, Mangalsutra,earrings even shoes of diplomatically called ladies. You are internationally exposed & the whole world is watching your despicable deeds !

— Bane Singh (@bsdauphin) December 26, 2017



Now we should donate shoes chappals etc.to Pakistani Embassy in India.#ChappalChorPakistan

— Ravi Agarwal (@raviag11) December 26, 2017



Dear Pakistan,

Agar joote hi chahiye the to pehle hi mang lete 😂😂 dil bada hai hamara😂😂 Kashmir nahi par joote to de hi sakte hai #ShameOnPakistan #ChappalChorPakistan #KulbhushanJhadavfamily pic.twitter.com/SxeKMV7XBU

— Karmveer (@Karmvee10926122) December 26, 2017