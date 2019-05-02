

Australia too is in the midst of its federal elections. Voting is compulsory & those who do not vote are fined $20. In case of non payment you can be taken to court & liable to be jailed.Seeing d apathy of rich & middle class voters in urban cities of India this is worth a try.

— Amitabh Kant (@amitabhk87) May 1, 2019

While you are at it, spend some time studying their welfare systems and report back to us please.

— G.Ananthakrishnan (@ganant) May 1, 2019



Truly worrying how educated and globally outward looking Indians are fundamentally illiberal. Temptation to support authoritarianism at home but enjoy liberalism abroad quite striking among global Indian elites. Choosing not to vote is a civil right as much as choosing to vote.

— Rupa Subramanya (@rupasubramanya) May 2, 2019



Australia also jails corrupt politicians and bureaucrats. Seeing the apathy of the ruling class towards geneupublic, this is worth a try.

— Prasun Bhattacharyya (@PrasunKaliB) May 1, 2019



No Mr Kant, your right to vote includes the right not to vote. In NOTA judgement, SC has made it clear that it is your fundament right, while right to vote is a statutory right. Think of millions of daily wagers who will be harassed for non voting. https://t.co/dwrzhKuEPh

— Dr. S.Y. Quraishi (@DrSYQuraishi) May 1, 2019



@DrSYQuraishi Sir, v correct. Can't take elitist view of everything.Must think of common ppl who will be harassed if they missout on voting for genuine reasons. Rich&wealthy will defend themselves with big lawyers. Just think of implication on Daridrinarayan as Gandhi would say

— Prakash W. Kamat (@PrakashWKamat) May 2, 2019



Glad that people like you have a humane way of looking at this! As you rightly say, millions of poor people will be bullied & harassed if there are fines for NOT voting! Good that wise judges of SC & people from ECI have a nuanced view on this. Thank god for this!

— Aswin Sekhar (@aswinsek) May 1, 2019



Agree. It's better to encourage voting through social awareness programmes rather than forcing it.

— Col Satish Puri (@satishbpuri) May 2, 2019

अब जब कि देश ने नए प्रधानमंत्री को चुनने के लिए कमर कस ली है तो चारों तरफ 'राइट टू वोट' को लेकर काफी चर्चा है. इस बार करीब हर 60 में एक वोटर ऐसा है जो कि पहली बार वोट देने वाला है जो कि दिखाता है कि पहली बार वोट करने वाले लोगों की भी काफी संख्या है.चूंकि, वोट देना अधिकार है तो इसमें निहित है कि कोई व्यक्ति वोट दे या न दे. शायद इसीलिए नोटा का प्रोविज़न किया गया. ताकि कोई भी मतदाता अपने मतदान के अधिकारों का प्रयोग करते हुए भी चाहे तो किसी के पक्ष में वोट न दे.इसी क्रम में नीति आयोग के सीईओ अमिताभ कांत ने ट्वीट किया, 'ऑस्ट्रलिया में फेडरल चुनाव हो रहे हैं. वहां ऑस्ट्रेलिया के हर नागरिक के लिए वोटिंग अनिवार्य है. अगर कोई नागरिक बिना किसी खास कारण के वोटिंग नहीं करता है तो कॉमनवेल्थ इलेक्टोरल एक्ट 1918 के सेक्शन 245 के तहत उसके ऊपर 20 डॉलर का फाइन लगाया जाता है.' वह भारत में भी ऐसा करने का समर्थन करते हुए नज़र आए.उनके इस ट्वीट की प्रतिक्रिया भी आनी शुरू हो गई. काफी लोगों ने उनके इस विचार का विरोध भी किया.उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि वोट करने के अधिकार में वोट न करने का अधिकार भी शामिल है. उन लाखों मजदूरों का क्या होगा जिनका वोट न करने के कारण शोषण होगा.क्या मतदान अधिकार है या कि कर्तव्य. क्या वोटिंग को भारत में अनिवार्य कर देना चाहिए और इसका उल्लंघन करने वालों पर फाइन लगना चाहिए. यह शायद एक ऐसा मुद्दा है जिसके लिए भारतीय तैयार नहीं हैं.