Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar on reports of loud bangs heard in the city: I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay, as per our information nothing has happened. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/gleD1uZ4bx

— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

Loading...



In amritsar there is explosion type and there is jet or flight roaming around

please clearify it@IAF_MCC @adgpi @narendramodi

please

— Abhijeet Rajput (@abhijeetgopg) March 14, 2019



Anyone have any news about that blasting sound #Amritsar #Blast is it ?

— Bakul Joshi (@BakulJoshi15) March 14, 2019



A couple of blast sounds and the whole city is awake & apprehensive. Enough to make us realize we wouldn’t want a war and destroy the peace in the border cities. #Amritsar

— Simardeep S. Bhatia (@simsta11) March 14, 2019



#Amritsar#UPDATE

I AM FROM AMRITSAR AND CURRENTLY IN AMRITSAR



Kuch nhi hua bs afwah failai jaa rhi hai



* All of u dont worey please sleep

* no black out in amritsar

* no ambulance sounds

* No sirens

* others city people please relax dont pay attenstions

*Just rumeor



— Neeraj Tiwari (@Neeraj_0501) March 14, 2019



2 loud explosions heard in #Amritsar at around 1:15 AM IST

Bomb or Sonic boom from our fighter jets?

Anyone knows?



— Manish Rana (@TheRanaNo1) March 15, 2019



#Amritsar still not able to sleep! Kuch toh hua hai, still a lot of unease! Still hear the sound of planes in the sky.. Hope all is well

— Pankaj Sharma (@RigidSeeker) March 14, 2019