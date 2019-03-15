अमृतसर में आधी रात में सुनी गई धमाके जैसी आवाज, ये है वजह
जानकारी के मुताबिक, रात एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच लोगों दो तेज आवाजें सुनी.
अमृतसर सहित पंजाब के बॉर्डर इलाके में वायुसेना ने सुपरसोनिक फाइटर जेट्स से ये अभ्यास किया. इसी के चलते लोगों को यह धमाके की आवाज़ सुनाई दी.
लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना का जिक्र किया और साथ ही इसके पीछे के कारण जानने की कोशिश की. जानकारी के मुताबिक, रात एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच लोगों दो तेज आवाजें सुनी. इसके बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म है. हालांकि स्थानीय पुलिस और प्रशासन ने ऐसी किसी घटना की पक्की जानकारी होने से इनकार किया है.
Jagjit Singh Walia, ADCP Amritsar on reports of loud bangs heard in the city: I appeal to the people to not believe in rumours on social media. Everything is okay, as per our information nothing has happened. #Punjab pic.twitter.com/gleD1uZ4bx
— ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019
कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि उन्होंने जेट की आवाज़ें सुनी हैं
In amritsar there is explosion type and there is jet or flight roaming around
please clearify it@IAF_MCC @adgpi @narendramodi
please
— Abhijeet Rajput (@abhijeetgopg) March 14, 2019
कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एक दूसरे से ही इस बात को कन्फर्म कर रहे हैं.
Anyone have any news about that blasting sound #Amritsar #Blast is it ?
— Bakul Joshi (@BakulJoshi15) March 14, 2019
तो वहीं कुछ लोग धमाके की बात कर रहे हैं.
A couple of blast sounds and the whole city is awake & apprehensive. Enough to make us realize we wouldn’t want a war and destroy the peace in the border cities. #Amritsar
— Simardeep S. Bhatia (@simsta11) March 14, 2019
तो वहीं कुछ लोग कह रहे कि यह सब अफवाह है ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है.
I AM FROM AMRITSAR AND CURRENTLY IN AMRITSAR
Kuch nhi hua bs afwah failai jaa rhi hai
* All of u dont worey please sleep
* no black out in amritsar
* no ambulance sounds
* No sirens
* others city people please relax dont pay attenstions
*Just rumeor
— Neeraj Tiwari (@Neeraj_0501) March 14, 2019
2 loud explosions heard in #Amritsar at around 1:15 AM IST
Bomb or Sonic boom from our fighter jets?
Anyone knows?
— Manish Rana (@TheRanaNo1) March 15, 2019
वहीं एक यूज़र ने ट्वीट किया है कि उनका घर धमाके की आवाज़ से हिल गया.
कुछ लोग सब कुछ ठीक होने की भी प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं.
#Amritsar still not able to sleep! Kuch toh hua hai, still a lot of unease! Still hear the sound of planes in the sky.. Hope all is well
— Pankaj Sharma (@RigidSeeker) March 14, 2019
न्यूज़18 के रिपोर्टर ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि एयरफोर्स दोबारा रिहर्सल कर रही थी जिस वजह से लोगों को आवाज़ महसूस हुई और दहशत जैसा माहौल बन गया. हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर लोग कह रहे हैं कि यह सुपर सोनिक जेट की आवाज थी.
