अमृतसर में आधी रात में सुनी गई धमाके जैसी आवाज, ये है वजह

जानकारी के मुताबिक, रात एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच लोगों दो तेज आवाजें सुनी.

Updated: March 15, 2019, 10:07 AM IST
प्रतीकात्मक तस्वीर
पंजाब के अमृतसर शहर में गुरुवार और शुक्रवार की दरम्यानी रात धमाकों जैसी दो तेज आवाजों से लोग सहम गए. न्यूज़ एजेंसी एएनआई के मुताबिक पाकिस्तान बॉर्डर के आसपास के क्षेत्रों में भारतीय वायुसेना की सक्रियता बढ़ गई है. भारतीय वायुसेना ने गुरुवार और शुक्रवार की दरम्यानी रात पंजाब और जम्मू के कुछ हिस्सों में कई फाइटर एयरक्राफ्ट्स के साथ अभ्यास किया.

अमृतसर सहित पंजाब के बॉर्डर इलाके में वायुसेना ने सुपरसोनिक फाइटर जेट्स से ये अभ्यास किया. इसी के चलते लोगों को यह धमाके की आवाज़ सुनाई दी.

लोग सोशल मीडिया पर इस घटना का जिक्र किया और साथ ही इसके पीछे के कारण जानने की कोशिश की. जानकारी के मुताबिक, रात एक से डेढ़ बजे के बीच लोगों दो तेज आवाजें सुनी. इसके बाद से ही सोशल मीडिया पर अफवाहों का बाजार गर्म है. हालांकि स्थानीय पुलिस और प्रशासन ने ऐसी किसी घटना की पक्की जानकारी होने से इनकार किया है.


अमृतसर के एडीसीपी ने देर रात बयान जारी कर कहा कि शहर में तेज धमाके जैसी आवाज़ें सुनी गई हैं. मैं लोगों से अपील करता हूं कि अफवाहों पर भरोसा न करें. सब कुछ ठीक है, हमारी जानकारी के मुताबिक कुछ भी नहीं हुआ है.

कुछ लोगों का कहना है कि उन्होंने जेट की आवाज़ें सुनी हैं



कुछ लोग सोशल मीडिया पर एक दूसरे से ही इस बात को कन्फर्म कर रहे हैं.



तो वहीं कुछ लोग धमाके की बात कर रहे हैं.



तो वहीं कुछ लोग कह रहे कि यह सब अफवाह है ऐसा कुछ नहीं हुआ है.





वहीं एक यूज़र ने ट्वीट किया है कि उनका घर धमाके की आवाज़ से हिल गया.

कुछ लोग सब कुछ ठीक होने की भी प्रार्थना कर रहे हैं.



न्यूज़18 के रिपोर्टर ने सूत्रों के हवाले से जानकारी दी है कि एयरफोर्स दोबारा रिहर्सल कर रही थी जिस वजह से लोगों को आवाज़ महसूस हुई और दहशत जैसा माहौल बन गया. हालांकि सोशल मीडिया पर लोग कह रहे हैं कि यह सुपर सोनिक जेट की आवाज थी.

