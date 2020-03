लॉकडाउन में तेजी से बढ़ रहे हैं अनन्या पांडे के फॉलोअर्स, संख्या पहुंची 1 करोड़ के पार

View this post on Instagram



Such a special feeling for me to be nominated in two categories at @zeecineawards in my first year - Best Debut Female for ‘SOTY 2 ‘and Best Actor (female) in a Supporting Role for ‘Pati Patni Aur Woh’ ❤️ double celebration since it’s the world television premiere of Pati Patni aur Woh tomorrow at 12 pm on @sonymaxmovies pls watch it!!!!