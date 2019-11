जम्मू-कश्मीर के युवाओं को रोजगार देने के लिए जनरल रावत ने बताया अपना प्लान

Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat in Delhi: Religious teachers who are maulvis,granthis&pandits who have gathered here as part of national integration tour, it highlights how communities in Kashmir can live together. This is a significant message which is being sent to people of Kashmir pic.twitter.com/y7fW7QTo4f

Army Chief: I am also happy to note that the areas (Reasi and Rajouri) these people are coming from, there is hardly any militancy in these areas, people are happy. Yes, there is scope for employment in these areas, for which we have told them that we will provide them help. https://t.co/D7uZ8G5OEh