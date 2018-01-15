होम » न्यूज » देश

January 15, 2018
ArmyDay trending on twitter, PM Modi and senior leaders salute Indian Army
January 15, 2018
भारत में सोमवार को देश का 70वां आर्मी डे मनाया जा रहा है. आर्मी डे मनाने के पीछे एक खास वजह है. दरअसल आज ही के दिन जनरल केएम करिअप्पा आज़ाद भारत के पहले सेना प्रमुख बने थे. उनके सम्मान में हर साल 15 जनवरी को आर्मी डे मनाया जाता है. आर्मी डे पर दिल्ली के कैंट परेड ग्राउंड में परेड भी की जाती है.

आर्मी डे के अवसर पर देश के तमाम दिग्गज नेताओं ने देशवासियों को शुभकामनाएं दीं. ट्विटर पर भी लगातार #ArmyDay टॉप ट्रेंड कर रहा है. आर्मी डे पर ट्विटर पर लगातार कई खास प्रतिक्रियाएं आ रही हैं.

पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने ट्वीट कर बधाई दी. उन्होंने लिखा- "आर्मी डे पर मैं सैनिकों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों का अभिनंदन करता हूं. हर भारतीय नागरिक को सेना पर अटूट गर्व और विश्वास है. जो देश की सुरक्षा करते हैं. साथ ही प्राकृतिक आपदाओं और अन्य दुर्घटनाओं के समय मानवतापूर्ण प्रयासों में भी अग्रणी हैं."



पीएम ने लिखा- "हमारी सेना हमेशा देश को प्रथम स्थान पर रखती है. मैं उन सभी महान लोगों को सलाम करता हूं जिन्होंने देश की सेवा में अपने प्राण न्यौछावर कर दिए. भारत कभी इन बहादुर नायकों को नहीं भूलेगा."



गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने भी सेना के जवानों, पूर्व सैनिकों और उनके परिवारों को आर्मी डे की बधाई दी.



रक्षामंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने भी आर्मी डे के मौके पर अपनी शुभकामनाएं दीं.



केंद्रीय कानून मंत्री रविशंकर प्रसाद ने भी भारतीय सेना के अनुशासन और देशभक्ति को नमन किया.



कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी ने ट्वीट कर भारतीय जवानों के साहस की तारीफ करते हुए लिखा, "हम आर्मी डे पर हमारे बहादुर जवानों की बहादुरी, हिम्मत और त्याग को सलाम करते हैं. आपकी दृढ़ता हमारी आज़ादी की सुरक्षा करती है. आपकी लगन हमारी स्वतंत्रता की रक्षा करती है. आपके त्याग की वजह से ही एक अरब आशाएं और सपने साकार हो पाते हैं."



राजस्थान की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे ने भी ट्वीट कर सैनिकों की बहादुरी के लिए आदर प्रकट किया.



इसके अलावा गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री और पूर्व रक्षामंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर, गुजरात के मुख्यमंत्री विजय रूपाणी, पंजाब के मुख्यमंत्री कैप्टन अमरिंदर सिंह ने भी आर्मी डे पर भारतीय सेना के लिए अपना सम्मान प्रकट किया है.
