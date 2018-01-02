होम » न्यूज » देश

भीमा-कोरेगांव हिंसा की आग में जली मुंबई, लोगों ने शेयर की आपबीती

Updated: January 2, 2018, 8:15 PM IST
दलित संगठनों ने बुधवार को महाराष्ट्र बंद का आह्वान किया है.
भीमा-कोरेगांव लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह के मौके पर पुणे में हुई हिंसा के बाद दलित संगठनों ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के कई इलाकों में प्रदर्शन किया. इस दौरान कई रास्ते ब्लॉक रहे, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गोवंडी और चेंबूर स्टेशनों पर ट्रेनें रोक लीं.

मुंबई के कई इलाकों में मंगलवार को दुकानों और व्यावसायिक संस्थानों को जबरदस्ती बंद करवाया गया जिसके चलते मुंबई के कई इलाकों में बंद की स्थिति बनी रही.

भीम राव अंबेडकर के पोते और दलित नेता प्रकाश अंबेडकर ने बुधवार को महाराष्ट्र बंद का आह्वान किया है.  प्रदर्शन के दौरान कई लोगों ने अपने अनुभव सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए. ट्विटर यूजर्स ने फोटो पोस्‍ट कर बताया कि किस कदर हिंसा के चलते नुकसान हआ.



मंगलवार को #Chembur और #BhimaKoregaonViolence ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंड करने वाले हैशटैग रहे. मुंबईकरों ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपनी आंखोंदेखी साझा की.



लोगों ने ट्विटर के जरिए अन्य लोगों को सचेत किया.



मुंबई के कई इलाकों में यातायात बुरी तरह प्रभावित रहा.



कई लोगों को नहीं मालूम था कि शटडाउन क्यों हो रहा है.



किरण नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा, "आज प्रोटेस्ट करने वाले लोगों ने कोरेगांव की लड़ाई के दौरान भले ही महार या पेशवा के खिलाफ लड़कर "





हिंसा से जुड़े कई वीडियो सामने आने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने अपने टि्वटर हैंडल के जरिए लोगों से अफवाहें ना फैलाने की अपील की.







दलित संगठनों ने बुधवार को प्रदेशव्यापी बंद का आह्वान किया है. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने प्रदेशवासियों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने भीमा-कोरेगांव लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह के दौरान भड़की हिंसा की न्यायिक जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. फडणवीस ने हिंसा में मारे गए युवक के परिवार को 10 लाख रुपये की सहायता राशि देने का ऐलान किया है
