#MahaCasteWar | Bhima Koregaon Violence Spreads to Maximum City, Call for State-wide Bandh Tomorrow

Get all the #LIVE updates here: https://t.co/EyfbZcuCPo pic.twitter.com/lkeBBPJFjm



— News18 (@CNNnews18) January 2, 2018



#chembur: Stay off sion trombay road and amar mahal. Stone pelting and rasta roko out of control.. Buses being pelted at. @MumbaiPolice @RidlrMUM

— Meenakshi Iyer (@CultureCola) January 2, 2018



This is the current situation near Kamraj Police Chowky on the Eastern Expressway. No vehicles allowed on either side of the road for more than half an hour I have witnessed. #Chembur #Mumbai pic.twitter.com/uNpDm2OIJa

— Nirav Sanghavi (@nirav) January 2, 2018



#Mumbai #Chembur has been completely shut down. All shops have been asked to down their shutters. Banks have downed their shutters.

No idea why this is happening.

Any information?

Shopkeepers say young boys came and threatened them to shut down or face consequences

— Nameet Potnis (@Nameet) January 2, 2018



People protesting today may not have done a disservice to the Mahars/Peshwas of the Battle of Koregaon two centuries ago, but certainly done a disservice to these Mumbaikars at CST today.

This city doesn't deserve to pause. For anyone. pic.twitter.com/XHjPSW3IdM



— Kiran Kumar Karlapu (@scarysouthpaw) January 2, 2018



The only issue is that the cab guys are all heading home - my cabbie told me. So if your only way to get home to Chembur is a taxi then either leave right away or post dinner types IMO

— Priyal (@priyal) January 2, 2018



Don’t believe in rumours. Traffic on Eastern expressway was affected due to protests. It’s moving now. Traffic at Chembur Naka is still affected. There is nothing to panic. Verify facts with police officers and men before posting anything on social media.

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018



Due to certain agitations, traffic congestion is reported on Eastern Express Highway (at Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar, Cheda Nagar and Kamraj Nagar), Sion Panvel Road at Chembur Naka,JVLR near Powai #TrafficUpdate 1/2

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018



2/2 Commuters are advised to avoid these roads for the moment. Request you to take LBS Road as an alternate where traffic is moving though slow #TrafficUpdate

— Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) January 2, 2018

भीमा-कोरेगांव लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह के मौके पर पुणे में हुई हिंसा के बाद दलित संगठनों ने मंगलवार को मुंबई के कई इलाकों में प्रदर्शन किया. इस दौरान कई रास्ते ब्लॉक रहे, प्रदर्शनकारियों ने गोवंडी और चेंबूर स्टेशनों पर ट्रेनें रोक लीं.मुंबई के कई इलाकों में मंगलवार को दुकानों और व्यावसायिक संस्थानों को जबरदस्ती बंद करवाया गया जिसके चलते मुंबई के कई इलाकों में बंद की स्थिति बनी रही.भीम राव अंबेडकर के पोते और दलित नेता प्रकाश अंबेडकर ने बुधवार को महाराष्ट्र बंद का आह्वान किया है. प्रदर्शन के दौरान कई लोगों ने अपने अनुभव सोशल मीडिया पर साझा किए. ट्विटर यूजर्स ने फोटो पोस्‍ट कर बताया कि किस कदर हिंसा के चलते नुकसान हआ.मंगलवार को #Chembur और #BhimaKoregaonViolence ट्विटर पर सबसे ज्यादा ट्रेंड करने वाले हैशटैग रहे. मुंबईकरों ने ट्विटर के जरिए अपनी आंखोंदेखी साझा की.लोगों ने ट्विटर के जरिए अन्य लोगों को सचेत किया.मुंबई के कई इलाकों में यातायात बुरी तरह प्रभावित रहा.कई लोगों को नहीं मालूम था कि शटडाउन क्यों हो रहा है.किरण नाम के एक ट्विटर यूजर ने लिखा, "आज प्रोटेस्ट करने वाले लोगों ने कोरेगांव की लड़ाई के दौरान भले ही महार या पेशवा के खिलाफ लड़कर "हिंसा से जुड़े कई वीडियो सामने आने के बाद मुंबई पुलिस ने अपने टि्वटर हैंडल के जरिए लोगों से अफवाहें ना फैलाने की अपील की.दलित संगठनों ने बुधवार को प्रदेशव्यापी बंद का आह्वान किया है. मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने प्रदेशवासियों से शांति बनाए रखने की अपील की है. इसके साथ ही उन्होंने भीमा-कोरेगांव लड़ाई की 200वीं सालगिरह के दौरान भड़की हिंसा की न्यायिक जांच के आदेश दिए हैं. फडणवीस ने हिंसा में मारे गए युवक के परिवार को 10 लाख रुपये की सहायता राशि देने का ऐलान किया है