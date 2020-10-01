देश

ICMR की बड़ी कामयाबी, कोविड-19 के इलाज में होगी कारगर

ICMR की बड़ी कामयाबी, कोविड-19 के इलाज में होगी कारगर
कोरोना के इलाज के लिए आईसीएमआर ने बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है.

बोलचाल की भाषा में कहें तो वैज्ञानिकों (Scientists) ने किसी बाहरी बैक्टीरिया (Bacteria) या वायरस (Virus) से लड़ने के लिए जरूरी एंटीबॉडी तैयार की है. यह अविष्कार इसलिए ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह कोरोना संक्रमण (Covid Infection) के बाद इलाज के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी इस्तेमाल की जाएगी.

  Last Updated: October 1, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
नई दिल्ली. इंडियन काउंसिल ऑफ मेडिकल रिसर्च (ICMR) और बॉयलॉजिक ई. लिमिटेड, हैदराबाद (Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad) ने साथ मिलकर एक विशेष तरह का एंटी-सिरम (Antisera) विकसित किया है जो कोरोना के इलाज (Covid-19 Treatment) में कारगर हो सकता है. ये एंटी-सिरम अभी जानवरों में विकसित किया गया है.

अगर बोलचाल की भाषा में कहें तो वैज्ञानिकों ने किसी बाहरी बैक्टीरिया या वायरस से लड़ने के लिए जरूरी एंटीबॉडी तैयार की है. यह अविष्कार इसलिए ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद इलाज के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी इस्तेमाल (prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19) की जाएगी.


आईसीएमआर ने बताया है कि इस तरह के इलाज का इस्तेमाल पूर्व में कई वायरल और बैक्टिरियल इंफेक्शन के इलाज में किया जा चुका है. इनमें रेबीज, हेपेटाइटिस बी, वैक्सीनिया वायरस, टेटनस और डिप्थिरिया जैसी बीमारियां.



हालांकि कोविड-19 से ठीक हो चुके लोगों के प्लाज्मा का इस्तेमाल भी कुछ ऐसे ही इलाज के लिए किया जाता है. लेकिन इसमें एंटीबॉडी का स्तर हर इंसान के आधार पर अलग-अलग होता है. इस वजह से इसका इस्तेमाल भी मुश्किल हो जाता है. आईसीएमआर ने इस नई सफलता को भारत में सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए बड़ी कामयाबी बताया है.
