ICMR की बड़ी कामयाबी, कोविड-19 के इलाज में होगी कारगर
कोरोना के इलाज के लिए आईसीएमआर ने बड़ी सफलता हासिल की है.
बोलचाल की भाषा में कहें तो वैज्ञानिकों (Scientists) ने किसी बाहरी बैक्टीरिया (Bacteria) या वायरस (Virus) से लड़ने के लिए जरूरी एंटीबॉडी तैयार की है. यह अविष्कार इसलिए ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह कोरोना संक्रमण (Covid Infection) के बाद इलाज के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी इस्तेमाल की जाएगी.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: October 1, 2020, 7:15 PM IST
यह अविष्कार इसलिए ज्यादा महत्वपूर्ण है क्योंकि यह कोरोना संक्रमण के बाद इलाज के लिए ही नहीं बल्कि संक्रमण से बचाव के लिए भी इस्तेमाल (prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19) की जाएगी.
(1/4) ICMR and Biological E. Limited, Hyderabad have developed highly purified antisera (raised in animals) for prophylaxis and treatment of COVID-19.— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 1, 2020
(2/4) Such measures have previously been used in medical science to control many viral and bacterial infections such as Rabies, Hepatitis B, Vaccinia virus, Tetanus, Botulism and Diphtheria.— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 1, 2020
(3/4)Although, plasma recovered from patients experiencing COVID - 19 could serve similar purpose, the profile of antibodies, their efficacy and concentration keep varying from one patient to another and therefore make it an unreliable clinical tool for patient management— ICMR (@ICMRDELHI) October 1, 2020
आईसीएमआर ने बताया है कि इस तरह के इलाज का इस्तेमाल पूर्व में कई वायरल और बैक्टिरियल इंफेक्शन के इलाज में किया जा चुका है. इनमें रेबीज, हेपेटाइटिस बी, वैक्सीनिया वायरस, टेटनस और डिप्थिरिया जैसी बीमारियां.
हालांकि कोविड-19 से ठीक हो चुके लोगों के प्लाज्मा का इस्तेमाल भी कुछ ऐसे ही इलाज के लिए किया जाता है. लेकिन इसमें एंटीबॉडी का स्तर हर इंसान के आधार पर अलग-अलग होता है. इस वजह से इसका इस्तेमाल भी मुश्किल हो जाता है. आईसीएमआर ने इस नई सफलता को भारत में सार्वजनिक स्वास्थ्य की रक्षा के लिए बड़ी कामयाबी बताया है.