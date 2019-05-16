होम » न्यूज » देश

बोफोर्स केस की जांच बंद करना चाहती है CBI, कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत

अदालत ने CBI को उसकी याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इसके साथ ही अजय अग्रवाल के अधिकार क्षेत्र पर भी सवाल किया है. इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 6 जुलाई को है.

Updated: May 16, 2019, 2:04 PM IST
बोफोर्स केस की जांच बंद करना चाहती है CBI, कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत
बोफोर्स की फाइल फोटो. Reuters
केंद्रीय जांच एजेंसी CBI ने दिल्ली की एक अदालत में कहा है कि वह कथित Bofors तोप घोटाले की आगे और जांच करने संबंधी याचिका वापस लेना चाहती है. निजी याचिकाकर्ता अजय अग्रवाल ने भी कोर्ट से कहा कि वह बोफोर्स केस में आगे और जांच कराने संबंधी अपनी याचिका वापस लेना चाहते हैं.

समाचार एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार दिल्ली की अदालत ने CBI को याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इसके साथ ही अदालत ने अजय अग्रवाल के अधिकार क्षेत्र पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं. इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 6 जुलाई को होगी.

इससे पहले, मुख्य मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट नवीन कश्यप ने सवाल उठाया था कि 'सीबीआई को मामले में आगे की जांच के लिए आगे बढ़ने के लिए अदालत की अनुमति की आवश्यकता क्यों है.' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सीबीआई को रिकॉर्ड केस में उन कानूनों का जिक्र करने के लिए कहा जिसके तहत उसे बोफोर्स मामले में आगे की जांच के लिए अदालत से अनुमति की आवश्यकता है.


फोटो
