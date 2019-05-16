बोफोर्स केस की जांच बंद करना चाहती है CBI, कोर्ट ने दी इजाजत
अदालत ने CBI को उसकी याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इसके साथ ही अजय अग्रवाल के अधिकार क्षेत्र पर भी सवाल किया है. इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 6 जुलाई को है.
समाचार एजेंसी ANI के अनुसार दिल्ली की अदालत ने CBI को याचिका वापस लेने की अनुमति दे दी है. इसके साथ ही अदालत ने अजय अग्रवाल के अधिकार क्षेत्र पर भी सवाल उठाए हैं. इस मामले में अगली सुनवाई 6 जुलाई को होगी.
इससे पहले, मुख्य मेट्रोपॉलिटन मजिस्ट्रेट नवीन कश्यप ने सवाल उठाया था कि 'सीबीआई को मामले में आगे की जांच के लिए आगे बढ़ने के लिए अदालत की अनुमति की आवश्यकता क्यों है.' इसके साथ ही उन्होंने सीबीआई को रिकॉर्ड केस में उन कानूनों का जिक्र करने के लिए कहा जिसके तहत उसे बोफोर्स मामले में आगे की जांच के लिए अदालत से अनुमति की आवश्यकता है.
Earlier,Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Naveen Kashyap raised question 'why does CBI need court's permission to proceed with further investigation in matter" and asked CBI to place on record case laws to show that it needs permission from the court to probe further in Bofors case https://t.co/5b9xQYeCqp
Delhi Court allows the CBI to withdraw the application and questions Ajay Aggarwal's locus standi in the matter,next hearing in the case on July 6 https://t.co/5b9xQYeCqp
CBI today informed Delhi Court that it wants to withdraw application seeking permission to further probe Bofors case. Private petitioner Ajay Aggarwal also wants to withdraw his plea seeking further probe in Bofors case. pic.twitter.com/d4ZHkJEbRX
