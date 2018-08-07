होम » न्यूज » देश

News18Hindi
तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री और डीएमके अध्यक्ष एम.करुणानिधि का निधन हो गया है. कावेरी अस्‍पताल की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि शाम 6 बजकर 10 मिनट पर उन्‍होंने अंतिम सांस ली. अस्‍पताल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि उनके कई जरूरी अंग ठीक से काम नहीं कर रहे थे. वे लगातार लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर थे.

अस्पताल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि 94 वर्षीय पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के स्वास्थ्य की लगातार निगरानी की जा रही थी. करूणानिधि का हाल जानने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में द्रमुक कार्यकर्ता अस्पताल के बाहर इकट्ठा हैं. समर्थक और कार्यकर्ता रो रहे हैं और प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं.

करुणानिधि के निधन पर पीएम मोदी  ने ट्विटर पर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की.

इसके अलावा राजनीति, क्रिकेट और सिनेमा जगत की कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने ट्वीट कर करुणानिधि के निधन पर खेद जताया.

 











करुणानिधि के निधन की घोषणा होते ही ट्विटर पर #RIPKalaignar ट्रेंड करने लगा.  टॉप पांच ट्विटर ट्रेंड भी करुणानिधि के नाम रहें.



दुनियाभर में भी ट्विटर के टॉप टू ट्रेंड्स ने भी करुणानिधि के निधन पर शोक जताया.

 

फोटो
