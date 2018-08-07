My thoughts are with the family and the countless supporters of Karunanidhi Ji in this hour of grief. India and particularly Tamil Nadu will miss him immensely. May his soul rest in peace. pic.twitter.com/7ZZQi9VEkm

Pained to learn the demise of M. #Karunanidhi, the longest-serving political leader in India. His contribution to Dravadian movement for empowerment & to natl. politics wud always be remembered. My condolences to his family & to people of TN. @mkstalin, @arivalayam, @KanimozhiDMK pic.twitter.com/sIiujGyu3U

Condolences to the family and supporters of #Karunanidhi ji. May everyone maintain peace in Tamil Nadu.

I convey my deepest condolences to family members and admirers of #Karunanidhi ji on his demise. RIP

Saddened to learn the news of the passing away of Kalaignar Muthuvel Karunanidhi ji. My heartfelt condolences to the family and the people of Tamil Nadu. He was a giant. May he rest in peace.🙏#RIPKalaignar pic.twitter.com/2C6XDlvv61

With profound grief I have learnt about the loss of our beloved Kalaignar Dr M Karunanidhi one of the best leaders the country has ever witnessed. I hope God gives courage and hope to the family member and fellow Tamilians to cope with this huge loss #RIPKalaignar

तमिलनाडु के पूर्व मुख्‍यमंत्री और डीएमके अध्यक्ष एम.करुणानिधि का निधन हो गया है. कावेरी अस्‍पताल की ओर से जारी बयान में कहा गया कि शाम 6 बजकर 10 मिनट पर उन्‍होंने अंतिम सांस ली. अस्‍पताल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि उनके कई जरूरी अंग ठीक से काम नहीं कर रहे थे. वे लगातार लाइफ सपोर्ट सिस्टम पर थे.अस्पताल ने बयान जारी कर कहा कि 94 वर्षीय पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री के स्वास्थ्य की लगातार निगरानी की जा रही थी. करूणानिधि का हाल जानने के लिए हजारों की संख्या में द्रमुक कार्यकर्ता अस्पताल के बाहर इकट्ठा हैं. समर्थक और कार्यकर्ता रो रहे हैं और प्रदर्शन कर रहे हैं.करुणानिधि के निधन पर पीएम मोदी ने ट्विटर पर अपनी संवेदना व्यक्त की.इसके अलावा राजनीति, क्रिकेट और सिनेमा जगत की कई बड़ी हस्तियों ने ट्वीट कर करुणानिधि के निधन पर खेद जताया.करुणानिधि के निधन की घोषणा होते ही ट्विटर पर #RIPKalaignar ट्रेंड करने लगा. टॉप पांच ट्विटर ट्रेंड भी करुणानिधि के नाम रहें.दुनियाभर में भी ट्विटर के टॉप टू ट्रेंड्स ने भी करुणानिधि के निधन पर शोक जताया.