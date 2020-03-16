CoronaVirus: अस्पतालों की हालत पर छलका महिला का दर्द- 19 साल की उम्र से टैक्स दे रही हूं, क्या मुझे यहां रहना होगा?



View this post on Instagram



Truly disappointed in our system & In knowing that despite being an honest tax payer since I started earning from the age of 19, l will be subjected to a hospital like this if God forbid, my family or I need to be tested or test positive for corona virus! This is Kasturba hospital, a government hospital & probably the only one for anyone in the city to be tested or treated for COVID-19. A friend was conscientious enough to go there to be tested as he felt symptomatic! He was first given the option of not getting admitted if he didn’t want to really consider doing the test, on his insistence, he was kept in the general ward with 40 other patients and a few cats. The beds of all suspected patitents were close to each other. The place was filthy to say the least, he could not eat and drink as he did not at any cost want to use the deplorable loo! He was provided no info about the result, after 24 hrs he was asked to wait another 2 hrs as that is the amount of time it would take to get the doctor’s signature to discharge him as he had tested negative! When the suspected patients started protesting the next day saying that they will walk out if they don’t know the result by 6 pm, the hospital took the initiative to deploy 20 police personnel to surround the hospital. The question to be asked here is, that if you can organise so many people to force patients to stay but cannot get 2 extra staff to keep this place clean so that the patients don’t mind staying? We knew a pandemic was coming, couldn’t the place Atleast be cleaned up and be provided with basic sanitations? When we invite people to our homes, or people like President Trump to our country, we clean up and beautify our surroundings. This is a far more important & a bigger crisis in hand. It’s about basic human rights! Something we are entitled to! Through various platforms it is being preached to us to wash our hands & maintain cleanliness to protect ourselves from the virus!!! BUT NONE OF THE HOSPITALS SEEM TO HAVE EVEN BASIC SANITATION REQUIREMENTS! My thought is that We may survive the virus but we may die of other diseases contracted at these hospitals! @cmomaharashtra_ @I @my_bmc @adityathackeray