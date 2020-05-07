जब ऋषि कपूर की जासूसी कराती थीं नीतू कपूर, बाहर जाने से पहले इन्हें सौंपती थीं जिम्मेदारी
भावना सोमाया के साथ ऋषि कपूर.
नीतू कपूर की करीबी दोस्त और फिल्म जर्नलिस्ट भावना सोमाया (Neetu Kapoor Close Friend Bhawana Somaaya) ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए नीतू कपूर और ऋषि कपूर के रिश्ते को लेकर कई खुलासे किए हैं.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: May 7, 2020, 7:11 PM IST
ऋषि कपूर के निधन के बाद नीतू कपूर की करीबी दोस्त और फिल्म जर्नलिस्ट भावना सोमाया (Neetu Kapoor Close Friend Bhawana Somaaya) ने एक पोस्ट के जरिए नीतू कपूर और ऋषि कपूर के रिश्ते को लेकर कई खुलासे किए हैं. भावना सोमाया ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर नीतू कपूर और ऋषि कपूर के साथ कुछ पुरानी तस्वीरें शेयर करते हुए उनकी जिंदगी से जुड़े कुछ किस्से शेयर करते हुए लिखा है, 'जब मैंने एक जर्नलिस्ट के तौर पर अपना करियर शुरू किया तो नीतू कपूर फिल्मी दुनिया से मेरी पहली दोस्त बनी थीं.'
View this post on Instagram
#http://bhawanasomaaya.com/rishi-kapoor-70s-80s-day-1798/ When I became a journalist Neetu Singh was the first film friend I made way back in the 70s. We clicked in the very first meeting and have remained friends over the decades. I would often visit her home in Bandra and on her sets, where ever she was shooting. I was familiar with her family and her staff and whenever we met, we had a lot to talk about, which included her boyfriend at that time, Rishi Kapoor. I wasn’t particularly fond of Kapoor in the good old days. He was a big bully and intimidating everybody without provocation. I often complained about him to Neetu and she always maintained that his arrogance was a façade. She was madly in love with him and whenever she traveled outdoors, she asked me to keep an eye on her boyfriend. Not that I did but that was her way of warning her beloved that he was being watched in her absence. This irritated him naturally and he looked for opportunities to fight with me. In 1980 when Neetu and he got married however, Rishi Kapoor suddenly dropped all hostility towards me. He was concerned why I was no more coming home to meet his wife and family and now when he bumped into me suddenly at a shooting, he made it a point to smile and say, ‘meri bibi ki dost hai toh ab meri bhi dost banti hai..’ To be continued… @bhawanasomaaya #neetukapoor #riddhimakapoorsahni #ranbirkapoor #aliaabhatt #rimajain #dabookapoor #kareenakapoor #karismakapoor #sanjna.junoon #rishikapoor #bollywood #kssanjay #pammibakshi #sunitakapoor
उन्होंने आगे लिखा है, 'नीतू और मैं काफी लंबे समय से दोस्त हैं. मैं अक्सर उनसे मिलने उनके सेट पर भी जाती थी. नीतू के पास मुझसे बात करने के लिए कई टॉपिक होते थे, जिनमें सबसे खास टॉपिक थे ऋषि कपूर. वह उनसे बहुत प्यार करती थीं. नीतू जब भी किसी यात्रा पर जाती थीं, उससे पहले मुझे ऋषि कपूर पर नजर रखने की जिम्मेदारी सौंप जाती थीं. वह ऐसा सिर्फ इसलिए करती थीं. ताकि, वह यह जता सकें कि उनकी गैर-हाजिरी में भी उन पर नजर रखी जा रही है. हालांकि, इससे ऋषि कपूर बहुत चिढ़ते थे.'
View this post on Instagram
Part 2 Rishi Kapoor/ 80s-90s Blog day 1799 In the 80s Neetu and Rishi had moved out of RK Bungalow in Chembur and were living independently in Pali Hill, Bandra but they were always there at RK Studio and home for a family occasion. The pictures below are at one such party held at #RK lawns post a private screening. Neetu was sporting a new haircut those days and the restless baby holding her hand is daughter Riddhima. There were a lot of guests that evening and Neetu had to attend to all of them, so when she got busy with others she put #RishiKapoor in charge of me. By this time we had dropped our guards but were still not comfortable in each other’s company and therefore when Neetu joined us after a few moments, both of us heaved a sigh of relief. To be continued...
भावना सोमाया ने एक दूसरे पोस्ट में बताया, 'मुझे नहीं पता कि मेरी और ऋषि कपूर की दोस्ती कैसे हुई. पहले हमारे बीच नीतू कपूर दोस्ती की वजह बनी थीं, लेकिन कुछ समय बाद हमारी दोस्ती काफी गहरी हो गई. अगर मैं उनसे कुछ दिनों तक नहीं मिलती तो वह सुबह-सुबह फोन करके मुझ पर बरस पड़ते और मिलने के लिए बुला लिया करते थे. लोगों पर भड़कना शायद ऋषि कपूर का प्यार जताने का तरीका था. मैंने उनसे डरना बंद कर दिया था. जिसके बाद वह मुझे उकसाने के लिए कुछ ना कुछ करते रहते थे.'
View this post on Instagram
Part 3 Blog Number: 1800 Part 3 Rishi Kapoor/90s-2000 In 1990 I launched a new magazine called ‘g’ and the publisher hosted a lavish party to celebrate our premier issue. Everyone in the film fraternity was present at the occasion but my old pal Neetu was unable to attend because one of the kids, Riddhima or Ranbir was unwell at that time. Neetu felt terrible about letting me down on my important day and made sure to send Rishi Kapoor for the party. He arrived suited-booted carrying a bunch of red roses for me and that day, I had no option but to strike a long conversation with him. Months multiplied into years and Rishi Kapoor and I slowly but steadily were building a new foundation to our relationship that included some smiles, some handshakes, some arguments and very seldom some praises as well. Neetu was amused by our new bonding and encouraged us to spend more time together but the fun was when we were all together because then Neetu and I were team and he was the opposition. I have many memories of such afternoons and evenings. In the meantime, Neetu was blossoming in all her roles – as a wife, mother and bahu of RK khandaan, I often bumped into her at social and professional events and no matter how many people surrounded us, we always had time to discuss her favorite topic, Chotte Sarkar Rishi Kapoor. To be continued… @bhawanasomaaya #neetukapoor #riddhimakapoorsahni #ranbirkapoor #aliaabhatt #rimajain #dabookapoor #kareenakapoor #karismakapoor #sanjnakapoor #rishikapoor #bollywood #kssanjay #pammibakshi #sunitakapoor
भावना सोमाया ने आगे लिखा है, 'पहले वह अक्सर नीतू की शिकायत करते थे, लेकिन फिर उन्होंने ऐसा करना बंद कर दिया. पहले हमारे मन में एक-दूसरे को लेकर मनमुटाव था, जिसके चलते हम एक-दूसरे की कंपनी में सहज नहीं थे, लेकिन बाद में जब मैं, नीतू और ऋषि बैठते तो हमारे पास बात करने के लिए सिनेमा, पर्फॉर्मेंस, स्टार सिस्टम से लेकर कई सारे टॉपिक होते थे बात करने के लिए. ऋषि कपूर के पास अक्सर ही हंसी मजाक के टॉपिक होते थे.'
View this post on Instagram
07.05.2020 Blog Number: 1801 Part 4 Rishi Kapoor/ 2000-2010 I cannot remember the exact details of how Rishi Kapoor and I turned friends but now we shared an independent relationship and if we had not met for some time, he would call me up early morning and fire me. Firing people was a way of demonstrating affection for Rishi Kapoor. He had to do something to provoke me since now I had stopped getting intimidated by him. Both of us had by now stopped complaining about each other to Neetu. Now when the three of us met which was always impromptu, we discussed cinema, trends, performance, star systems and star. For interviews he insisted I drive to RK Studio, Chembur and seated in his cabin, he was always full of stories, anecdotes, laughter. My most precious memories of time spent with him however is at his daughter Riddhima’s wedding, the sangit, the mehandi and the dance practice at home before that. I have been visiting his Ganpati celebrations from the first year he brought the deity home, at that time Riddhima and Ranbir were in school. We always met for Diwali as well at parties hosted by common friends. Around this time, I quit as editor Screen and joined Big FM Radio and Kapoor visited our studio to chat on my show and cheerfully participated in our office Ganpati celebrations. A year or two later, when his Pali Hill bungalow was getting demolished, he took pictures of every corner of the house, said, ‘I have beautiful memories of time spent here but will have to move out for a while till the bungalow is built again’. He was nostalgic that day and insisted on taking pictures with me sitting in his favorite corner. This is one of the happy pictures we clicked that day, the warmth in the relationship clearly evident in our body language. To be continued… @bhawanasomaaya #neetukapoor #riddhimakapoorsahni #ranbirkapoor #aliaabhatt #rimajain #dabookapoor #kareenakapoor #karismakapoor #sanjnakapoor #rishikapoor #bollywood #kssanjay #pammibakshi #sunitakapoor
'ऋषि कपूर के साथ बिताए अनमोल पलों में कई यादें हैं, लेकिन उनकी बेटी रिद्धिमा की शादी, मेंहदी और संगीत के दिनों हमने साथ में डांस प्रैक्टिस भी की. मैं पहली बार उनके घर होने वाले गणपति उत्सव में गई, जब रिद्धिमा और रणबीर स्कूल में थे. हम हमेशा दोस्तों के घर होने वाली पार्टीज में भी मिलते, जिसमें खूब बातचीत होती. उन्हें यादों को समेटने का बहुत शौक था. जब उनकापाली हिल वाला बंगला ढहाया जा रहा था तो उन्होंने घर के हर कोने की तस्वीर लीं. बोले मेरे पास यहां बिताए समय की खूबसूरत यादें हैं. घर के पसंदीदा कोने में बैठकर उन्होंने मेरे साथ तस्वीरें भी लीं.'
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए देश से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.