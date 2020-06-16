CM अमरिंदर बोले, 'समय आ गया है कि भारत चीन के खिलाफ कड़े कदम उठाए'
अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया बयान.
पूर्वी लद्दाख (Ladakh) की गलवान घाटी में सोमवार को चीनी सैनिकों (China Troops) के साथ हिंसक टकराव में सेना के एक अधिकारी और दो जवानों के शहीद होने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री का बयान आया है.
सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, 'गलवान घाटी में जो हो रहा है, वह चीन के उल्लंघनों का विस्तार है. अब समय आ गया है कि देश इन अतिक्रमणों के खिलाफ खड़ा हो. हमारे जवान खेल का हिस्सा नहीं हैं कि हर कुछ दिन में सीमाओं की रक्षा करते हुए हमारे अधिकारी और जवान हताहत हो रहे हैं.'
It is time now for the Govt of India to take some stringent measures. Each sign of weakness on our part makes the Chinese reaction more belligerent. I join the nation in paying tribute to our brave martyrs. The nation stands with you in your hour of grief. (2/2)
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020
उन्होंने कहा, 'समय आ गया है कि भारत सरकार कुछ कड़े कदम उठाये. हमारी तरफ से कमजोरी का हर संकेत चीन की प्रतिक्रिया को और आक्रामक बनाता है. मैं बहादुर शहीदों को देशवासियों के साथ श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं. देश दुख की इस घड़ी में आपके साथ खड़ा है.'
The happening in the #Galwanvalley is a continuation of violations by China. It is time now that the country stands up to these incursions. Our soldiers are not fair game that every few days officers and men are being killed and injured defending our borders. (1/2)
— Capt.Amarinder Singh (@capt_amarinder) June 16, 2020
सेना ने कहा कि भारत ने हिंसक टकराव में अपने एक अधिकारी और दो जवानों को खो दिया, वहीं चीन की तरफ भी लोग हताहत हुए हैं. अभी यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि चीन की तरफ कितने लोग हताहत हुए हैं.
