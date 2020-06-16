देश

CM अमरिंदर बोले, 'समय आ गया है कि भारत चीन के खिलाफ कड़े कदम उठाए'

भाषा
Updated: June 16, 2020, 6:01 PM IST
CM अमरिंदर बोले, 'समय आ गया है कि भारत चीन के खिलाफ कड़े कदम उठाए'
अमरिंदर सिंह ने दिया बयान.

पूर्वी लद्दाख (Ladakh) की गलवान घाटी में सोमवार को चीनी सैनिकों (China Troops) के साथ हिंसक टकराव में सेना के एक अधिकारी और दो जवानों के शहीद होने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री का बयान आया है.

चंडीगढ़. पंजाब (Punjab) के मुख्यमंत्री अमरिंदर सिंह (Amarinder Singh) ने मंगलवार को कहा कि समय आ गया है जब केंद्र चीन (China) के मामले में कड़े कदम उठाए क्योंकि हमारी कमजोरी का हर संकेत चीन की प्रतिक्रिया को और आक्रामक बनाता है. पूर्वी लद्दाख की गलवान घाटी में सोमवार को चीनी सैनिकों के साथ हिंसक टकराव में सेना के एक अधिकारी और दो जवानों के शहीद होने के बाद मुख्यमंत्री का बयान आया है.

सिंह ने ट्वीट किया, 'गलवान घाटी में जो हो रहा है, वह चीन के उल्लंघनों का विस्तार है. अब समय आ गया है कि देश इन अतिक्रमणों के खिलाफ खड़ा हो. हमारे जवान खेल का हिस्सा नहीं हैं कि हर कुछ दिन में सीमाओं की रक्षा करते हुए हमारे अधिकारी और जवान हताहत हो रहे हैं.'

 



उन्होंने कहा, 'समय आ गया है कि भारत सरकार कुछ कड़े कदम उठाये. हमारी तरफ से कमजोरी का हर संकेत चीन की प्रतिक्रिया को और आक्रामक बनाता है. मैं बहादुर शहीदों को देशवासियों के साथ श्रद्धांजलि देता हूं. देश दुख की इस घड़ी में आपके साथ खड़ा है.'



सेना ने कहा कि भारत ने हिंसक टकराव में अपने एक अधिकारी और दो जवानों को खो दिया, वहीं चीन की तरफ भी लोग हताहत हुए हैं. अभी यह पता नहीं चल सका है कि चीन की तरफ कितने लोग हताहत हुए हैं.

First published: June 16, 2020, 6:00 PM IST
