ब्रिटिश सांसद को डिपोर्ट किये जाने के मुद्दे पर दो राय बंटी कांग्रेस, सिंघवी ने किया सरकार का समर्थन, थरूर बोले- यह अशोभनीय

The deportation of Debbie Abrahams by India was indeed necessary, as she is not just an MP, but a Pak proxy known for her clasp with e Pak govt and ISI. Every attempt that tries to attack India's sovereignty must be thwarted. #Kashmir #DebbieAbrahams

i find it ironic that some of the same people who applauded me for going to Britain as an Indian MP& telling them off about their colonial misbehaviour, are attacking me for wanting India to grant a British MP the same privilege! If we can dish it out, we shld be able to take it.