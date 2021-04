Thank you for writing to us. Please visit nearest primary health center, Details are given below: https://t.co/UxjFanlevO

10,497 cases just in Bangalore today.The speed and volume of this second wave is just so heartbreaking and scary. We need more beds, oxygen cylinders and ICUs. Here’s the list of #Bbmp #COVID19 helpline nosSTAY HOMEWear your masksPractice social distancing#BreakTheChain pic.twitter.com/wgU7Jr55Jf