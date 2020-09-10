Corona मरीज़ों को मिलेंगी और भी बेहतर सुविधाएं, Asymptomatic मरीज़ो के लिए होंगे अलग Centres

Corona मरीज़ों को मिलेंगी और भी बेहतर सुविधाएं, Asymptomatic मरीज़ो के लिए होंगे अलग Centres
राजस्थान में सरकार ने कोरोना मरीज़ों के लिए सुविधाएं बेहतर करने का काम शुरू कर दिया है। प्रदेश में अब बिना लक्षण वाले मरीज़ों के लिए अलग कोरोना सेंटर बनाये जायेंगे। इनमे महात्मा गाँधी कोरोना सेंटर भी शामिल है जिसमे बिना लक्षण वाले मरीज़ों को रखा जायेगा
- Last Updated: September 10, 2020, 1:48 PM IST