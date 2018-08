Guys, tomorrow I will be flying with my mother on her retirement day, when she gracefully operates her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain after 38 years of service 😊 privileged to be her first officer tomorrow! #proud #grateful #happy

So happy and honoured to be able to pilot the one flight that mattered. It was my mom’s dream to have me pilot her last flight as an Air Hostess with @airindiain :) As she retires after her glorious 38 years of service, I will be carrying on with her legacy 😇 #grateful #proud pic.twitter.com/zcUTNCENzj