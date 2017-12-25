हाइलाइट्स
Governance cannot happen when the dominant thought process begins at 'Mera Kya' and ends at 'Mujhe Kya.' We have changed these mindsets. For us, decisions are about national interest and not political gains: PM Modi in Noida pic.twitter.com/HGDxhDdpt8— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
पीएम मोदी ने पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी और महामना मदन मोहन मालवीय के जन्मदिन पर उन्हें याद किया.
24th December 2002...Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ji took a ride on the metro. This was a historic moment. Since then, it has been 15 years & the Metro network in NCR has expanded considerably: PM Modi pic.twitter.com/m6NvVhviyG— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
#WATCH PM Narendra Modi at inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line of the #DelhiMetro https://t.co/WcuRyyVKHH— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि देश को एक स्थिर सरकार देने में यूपी की बड़ी भूमिका है.
We live in an era in which connectivity is all important. This Metro, whose line was just inaugurated, is not only for the present but also for future generations: PM @narendramodi https://t.co/IrYqQw6g18— PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 25, 2017
यूपी के सीएम ने नोएडा में फ्लैट खरीदारों को न्याय का आश्वासन दिया.
This step (inauguration of Metro's magenta line) will prove to be a milestone towards realizing the dreams of development for Noida & Greater Noida region: UP CM Yogi Adityanath pic.twitter.com/U9w5CisOHt— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
पीएम ने क्रिसमस पर दिल्ली के मैजेंटा लाइन का तोहफा दिया.
प्रधानमंत्री श्री @narendramodi डीएमआरसी की मजेंटा लाइन बॉटैनिकल गार्डेन-कालकाजी मंदिर मेट्रो लाइन का उद्घाटन कर रहे हैं। इस मौके पर राज्यपाल श्री राम नाईक, मुख्यमंत्री श्री @myogiadityanath व प्रदेश अध्यक्ष @DrMNPandeyMP भी मौजूद हैं...देखें लाइव...https://t.co/LVFcYJtzHC pic.twitter.com/Jn5crlXZpH— BJP Uttar Pradesh (@BJP4UP) December 25, 2017
उद्घाटन के बाद बॉटनिकल गार्डन से ओखला बर्ड सेंचुरी के बीच मेट्रो का सफर करते पीएम और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ.
Noida: PM Narendra Modi onboard #DelhiMetro after inauguration of a stretch of the new Magenta line. The line connects Botanical Garden in Noida with Kalkaji Mandir in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/oEzY4f66wi— ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2017
मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दिल्ली मेट्रो के नवनिर्मित मैजेंटा लाइन खंड के उद्घाटन का हिस्सा नहीं बनेंगे. सरकारी अधिकारी ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश में आयोजित होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम के लिए दिल्ली सरकार को कोई आधिकारिक सूचना नहीं मिली है. वहीं दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने कहा कि इस संबंध में उसने किसी को भी निमंत्रण नहीं भेजा है, क्योंकि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर रही है.
इस लाइन के शुरू हो जाने से नोएडा और साउथ दिल्ली के बीच सफर करने वालों को लगभग 30 मिनट की बचत होगी. यात्री सिर्फ 19 मिनट में नोएडा से साउथ दिल्ली पहुंच जाएंगे. मेट्रो की ये लाइन काफी खास है क्योंकि इस लाइन पर कई चीजों का इस्तेमाल पहली बार किया जाएगा. पहली बार किसी लाइन पर प्लेटफॉर्म स्क्रीन डोर्स (पीएसडी) और उच्च तकनीक वाली सिग्नलिंग प्रणाली का इस्तेमाल होगा.
फिलहाल मैजेंटा लाइन को कालकाजी तक शुरू किया जाएगा. बाद में इसे जनकपुरी वेस्ट तक बढ़ाया जाएगा.
#DelhiMetro expands footprints - @timesofindia pic.twitter.com/2hUJbM6VSc— Delhi Metro (DMRC) (@DelhiMetro_) December 25, 2017
This new line of the Delhi Metro is yet another example of how we are modernising urban transportation. I will also travel on the Metro tomorrow. This year I have had the opportunity to inaugurate and travel in the Kochi as well as Hyderabad Metro. https://t.co/E41dHn1y68— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 24, 2017