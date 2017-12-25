LIVE NOW

UP ने देश को दी स्थिर सरकार, नोएडा आने से नहीं जाती CM की कुर्सी- मोदी

Hindi.news18.com | December 25, 2017, 5:11 PM IST
Last Updated 6 hours ago
हाइलाइट्स

3:15 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी का भाषण खत्म.

2:33 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि कोई भी देश नीति से चलता है. हम देश के विकास के लिए काम कर रहे हैं. 

2:31 pm (IST)


पीएम ने कहा कि दुनिया नहीं बदली है. हम बदले हैं. विकास के लिए बदलाव भी जरूरी है.

 

2:29 pm (IST)


मोदी ने कहा कि कुछ लोग योगी आदित्यनाथ के पहनावे को देखकर उन्हें पुरानी सोच का मानते हैं. लेकिन योगी ने यूपी के लिए कम समय में जो-जो काम किए हैं. वो इसके पहले यूपी के किसी भी सीएम ने नहीं किए.

 

2:24 pm (IST)


योगी की तारीफ करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि नोएडा आने से सीएम की कुर्सी नहीं जाती. अगर कुर्सी जाने का डर है तो सीएम बनने का अधिकार नहीं. 

2:23 pm (IST)

पीएम ने कहा, "देश ने एक ऐसी सरकार चुनी है, जो नीति पर चलना चाहती है, साफ नीयत के साथ काम करना चाहती है और सामान्‍य मानव की जिंदगी में बदलाव लाने के इरादे से काम करती है. हमारे सारे निर्णय इसीलिए हैं."

2:22 pm (IST)

पीएम ने कहा, "कानूनों का ऐसा जाल ई-गवर्नेंस की सबसे बड़ी रुकावट है. अब तक हमने करीब-करीब 1,200 कानून खत्‍म कर दिए हैं. जब मैं नया-नया प्रधानमंत्री बना तो अखबारों में छपता था कि मोदी के पीएम बनने के बाद लोग समय पर दफ्तर आने लगे हैं."

2:22 pm (IST)
2:20 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ने यूपी सीएम योगी के बारे में कहा कि उन्होंने नोएडा आकर अंधविश्वास को तोड़ा है. बता दें कि ऐसा माना जाता है कि जो यूपी का जो भी सीएम नोएडा आता है, उनकी कुर्सी चली जाती है. अपने कार्यकाल के दौरान पूर्व सीएम अखिलेश यादव एक बार भी नोएडा नहीं आए थे. 

2:18 pm (IST)

2019 तक देश के सभी गांवों में पक्की सड़क होगी. गांवों के विकास से ही देश का विकास संभव है.: पीएम मोदी 

2:14 pm (IST)

 

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि तेरा-मेरा करके ही ये देश तबाह हुआ है. मैंने देश को बदलने का बीड़ा उठाया है.

2:13 pm (IST)

मानसिकता बढ़ने से ही देश आगे बढ़ेगा, देश में पहले सुशासन का अभाव था: पीएम मोदी

2:12 pm (IST)

मोदी ने कहा, "भारत एक संपन्न और समृद्ध देश है. लेकिन, देश की जनता को उस संपन्नता और समृद्धि से अलग रखा गया है."

2:10 pm (IST)

पीएम ने कहा, "अटलजी देश की मेट्रो में यात्रा करने वाले पहले व्‍यक्ति थे. जल्‍द ही हम विश्‍व के 5 सबसे बड़े मेट्रो नेटवर्क में शामिल होंगे."

2:09 pm (IST)


पीएम मोदी ने पूर्व पीएम अटल बिहारी वाजपेयी और महामना मदन मोहन मालवीय के जन्मदिन पर उन्हें याद किया. 


2:06 pm (IST)


पीएम ने कहा, "यातायात के इन साधनों के निर्माण में काफी धन लगता है, लेकिन आने वाले 100 साल तक, कई पीढ़ियों तक सामान्‍य मानव को इसका लाभ मिलने वाला है. इस देश के नागरिक के रूप में, ये व्‍यवस्‍थाएं सच्‍चे अर्थ में ‘सर्वजन हिताय, सर्वजन सुखाय’ होती हैं,"

2:05 pm (IST)


हमारी कोशिश है कि 2022 तक विदेशों से जो हम पेट्रोलियम प्रोडक्‍ट्स इंपोर्ट करते हैं, मांग बढ़ती जा रही है, हम कुछ ऐसे कदम उठाना चाहती हैं कि बढ़ती हुई मांग को काबू करते हुए इंपोर्ट में कुछ प्रतिशत की कमी कर सकें. : पीएम

2:04 pm (IST)

मोदी ने कहा कि मेट्रो से प्रदूषण कम होता है. वहीं, कनेक्टिविटी भी बढ़ती है.

2:03 pm (IST)

पीएम ने कहा कि पेट्रोल और डीजल बचाने के लिए मेट्रो आने वाले ,समय में देश की जरूरी मांग बन गई है.

2:01 pm (IST)
1:59 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि देश को एक स्थिर सरकार देने में यूपी की बड़ी भूमिका है.


1:58 pm (IST)


उत्तर प्रदेश ने मेरा लालन-पालन किया, नई जिम्मेदारियों के लिए तैयार किया- पीएम मोदी

1:55 pm (IST)

मोदी ने कहा, "मैं किसी दूसरे प्रदेश में नहीं, बल्कि अपने राज्य में आया हूं. यूपी ने मेरा लालन-पालन किया है. बनारस ने मुझे सांसद किया."

1:54 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ने देशवासियों को क्रिसमस की शुभकामनाएं दी हैं.

1:51 pm (IST)

एमिटी कॉलेज में पीएम मोदी की जनसभा शुरू हो चुकी है.

1:50 pm (IST)

यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि उनकी सरकार प्रदेश में विकास के काम कर रही है. आने वाले दिनों में कानपुर और आगरा में भी मेट्रो प्रोजेक्ट शुरू किया जाएगा.

1:49 pm (IST)

योगी ने कहा कि जेवर में प्रस्तावित एयरपोर्ट जल्द से जल्द बनेगा.

1:48 pm (IST)

यूपी के सीएम ने नोएडा में फ्लैट खरीदारों को न्याय का आश्वासन दिया.


1:45 pm (IST)

पीएम ने क्रिसमस पर दिल्ली के मैजेंटा लाइन का तोहफा दिया.


1:43 pm (IST)

एमिटी कॉलेज में जनसभा शुरू हो चुकी है. यूपी के सीएम योगी आदित्यनाथ ने कहा कि पीएम ने देश में विकास के कई काम किए हैं. पीएम का किसी राज्य में आना उपलब्धि है.

1:37 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ओखला वर्ड सेंचुरी पहुंच चुके हैं. कुछ देर में वह एमिटी कॉलेज में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे.

1:22 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी के साथ उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ, राज्यपाल राम नाईक समेत कई अधिकारी हैं.

1:21 pm (IST)

1:20 pm (IST)
1:16 pm (IST)

उद्घाटन के बाद बॉटनिकल गार्डन से ओखला बर्ड सेंचुरी के बीच मेट्रो का सफर करते पीएम और उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ.


1:15 pm (IST)

पीएम मोदी ने मेट्रो की मैजेंटा लाइन मेट्रो का उद्घाटन कर दिया है. 

12:58 pm (IST)

उद्घाटन के बाद पीएम बॉटनिकल गार्डन से ओखला बर्ड सेंचुरी तक मेट्रो का सफर करेंगे. सुरक्षा की दृष्टि से इस दौरान हेलिकॉप्टर से सर्विलांस किया जाएगा. इसके लिए बॉटनिकल गार्डन के पास तीन हेलिपैड बनाए गए हैं.

12:52 pm (IST)

मुख्यमंत्री अरविंद केजरीवाल दिल्ली मेट्रो के नवनिर्मित मैजेंटा लाइन खंड के उद्घाटन का हिस्सा नहीं बनेंगे. सरकारी अधिकारी ने बताया कि उत्तर प्रदेश में आयोजित होने वाले इस कार्यक्रम के लिए दिल्ली सरकार को कोई आधिकारिक सूचना नहीं मिली है. वहीं दिल्ली मेट्रो रेल कॉरपोरेशन (डीएमआरसी) ने कहा कि इस संबंध में उसने किसी को भी निमंत्रण नहीं भेजा है, क्योंकि उत्तर प्रदेश सरकार इस कार्यक्रम का आयोजन कर रही है.

12:49 pm (IST)

इस लाइन के शुरू हो जाने से नोएडा और साउथ दिल्ली के बीच सफर करने वालों को लगभग 30 मिनट की बचत होगी. यात्री सिर्फ 19 मिनट में नोएडा से साउथ दिल्ली पहुंच जाएंगे. मेट्रो की ये लाइन काफी खास है क्योंकि इस लाइन पर कई चीजों का इस्तेमाल पहली बार किया जाएगा. पहली बार किसी लाइन पर प्लेटफॉर्म स्क्रीन डोर्स (पीएसडी) और उच्च तकनीक वाली सिग्नलिंग प्रणाली का इस्तेमाल होगा.

12:48 pm (IST)

फिलहाल मैजेंटा लाइन को कालकाजी तक शुरू किया जाएगा. बाद में इसे जनकपुरी वेस्ट तक बढ़ाया जाएगा.


12:44 pm (IST)
12:38 pm (IST)

मेट्रो की मैजेंटा लाइन शुरू होने के बाद कालकाजी से बोटेनिकल गार्डन आने वाले यात्री 19 मिनट में सफर पूरा कर सकेंगे.

 

12:37 pm (IST)

मेट्रो के उद्घाटन की वजह से बोटैनिकल गार्डन से अट्टा चौक तक सभी प्रकार के वाहनों का सामान्‍य यातायात बंद रहेगा. 

नोएडा में पीएम मोदी ने मेट्रो की मैजेंटा लाइन का उद्घाटन कर दिया है. इस दौरान उत्तर प्रदेश के मुख्यमंत्री योगी आदित्यनाथ भी उनके साथ मौजूद हैं. उद्घाटन के बाद पीएम और योगी आदित्यनाथ ने मेट्रो का सफर भी किया. बता दें कि नोएडा के अंदर मैजेंटा लाइन की दूरी 3.96 किलोमीटर है. यह बॉटनिकल गार्डन से कालकाजी मंदिर तक चलेगी. इस रूट में फिलहाल 9 स्टेशन होंगे. यह स्टेशन कालकाजी मंदिर, ओखला एनएसआईसी, सुखदेव विहार, जामिया मिलिया इस्लामिया ,जसोला विहार, शाहीन बाग, कालिंदी कुंज, ओखला बर्ड सेंचुरी और बॉटनिकल गार्डन होंगे. कालकाजी से बॉटनिकल मेट्रो लाइन की कुल दूरी 12.64 किलोमीटर है.

फोटो
