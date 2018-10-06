LIVE NOW

4 राज्यों के विधानसभा चुनाव की तारीखों की घोषणा आज

October 6, 2018
देश के चार राज्यों राजस्थान, मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ और मिजोरम में इस साल होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के तारीखों की घोषणा शनिवार को हो सकती है. इनके अलावा तेलंगाना में विधानसभा भंग हो चुकी है. इस वजह से संभावना है कि चार राज्यों के साथ वहां भी चुनाव कराए जा सकते हैं. चुनाव आयोग शाम को इस संबंध में प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस करेगा. दूसरी तरफ प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को अजमेर में एक जनसभा को संबोधित करेंगे. राज्य की मुख्यमंत्री वसुंधरा राजे चार अगस्त से गौरव यात्रा पर हैं. इसका समापन भी इसी जनसभा के साथ होगा. वहीं बीजेपी  अध्यक्ष अमित शाह एक दिवसीय यात्रा पर मध्य प्रदेश जा रहे हैं. इसके साथ कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी भी आज मध्य प्रदेश में होंगे.

दूसरी ओर भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज के पहले टेस्ट मैच में भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी नौ विकेट पर 649 रन बनाकर समाप्त घोषित की जिसके जवाब में वेस्टइंडीज की टीम दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने पर छह विकेट पर 94 रन बनाकर संकट में थी.

