Election Commission to announce dates of the upcoming assembly polls in a press conference later today pic.twitter.com/k5UNlRRRKe— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018
हाइलाइट्स
दूसरी ओर भारत बनाम वेस्टइंडीज के पहले टेस्ट मैच में भारत ने अपनी पहली पारी नौ विकेट पर 649 रन बनाकर समाप्त घोषित की जिसके जवाब में वेस्टइंडीज की टीम दूसरे दिन का खेल समाप्त होने पर छह विकेट पर 94 रन बनाकर संकट में थी.
देश और दुनिया की Live और बड़ी खबरों के लिए पढ़ते रहें News18 Hindi
झारखंड: पुलिस ने गिरिडीह से शुक्रवार को एक महिला सहित दो नक्सलियों को गिरफ्तार किया. वे दोनों पुराने कैडर हैं . ये गिरफ्तारी भविष्य में कार्रवाई करने में पुलिस की मदद करेगी. गिरीडीह के एसपी सुरेंद्र कुमार झा ने यह जानकारी दी.
Jharkhand: Police arrested two Naxals including a woman from Giridih yesterday. "Both of them are old cadres and have a stronghold in the party. These arrests will help police in future operations," Surendra Kumar Jha, Giridih SP pic.twitter.com/qva7OdqpuA— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018
Petrol and Diesel prices in #Delhi are Rs 81.68 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 73.24 per litre (increase by Rs 0.29), respectively. Petrol & Diesel prices in #Mumbai are Rs 87.15 per litre (increase by Rs 0.18) and Rs 76.75 (decrease by Rs 0.70), respectively. pic.twitter.com/j23PEYdN0c— ANI (@ANI) October 6, 2018