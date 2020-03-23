कोरोना वायरस: सावधान! NASA के नाम से इन फेक मैसेज को किया जा रहा है वायरल
फेक मैसेज
सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर फेक मैसेज फैलाने वाले भी शांत नहीं रहे वो भी लगतार झूठें संदेश लोगों तक पहुंचाते रहे.
- News18Hindi
- Last Updated: March 23, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
आपको याद होगा हर साल दीवाली के अगले दिन भारत के नक्शे की एक फेक तस्वीर आप देखते हैं. दावा किया जाता है कि ये तस्वीर NASA ने ली है. कुछ ऐसा ही जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद देखने को मिला. दावा किया गया कि ताली बजाने के वीडियो को नासा ने लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया. इतना ही नहीं ये भी दावा किया गया कि NASA की सैटेलाइट ने ये भी देखा कि जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद ताली और थाली बजाने की आवाज के बाद एक साउंड वेब क्रिएट हुआ और कोरोना वायरस भारत में कमज़ोर पड़ गया.
You seem to have forgotten clapping and beating plates (this actually happened at 5 PM across India today). Apparently NASA has confirmed that it worked. pic.twitter.com/V40gaW10ZX— Brihadeesh (@_peregrinator_) March 22, 2020
NASA has said that as of today India is the only country that can be heard from space. This is happening for the first time in human history.
So proud of my country! UNESCO has declared this the best measure taken against Covid-19.
Please RT to the maximum. 🙏🙏🙏
— Rajesh Bysani (@fartfree) March 22, 2020
तुरंत ही ये मैसेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. लोग धड़ाधड़ इसे शेयर करने लगे. जबकि ये मैसेज फेक था.
Why Modi chose 22 March for Janata Curfew, and asked us to clap at 5PM, according to fake news university. You won’t find an explanation as hilarious and as mind numbing as this one.#Thread
— Parth MN (@parthpunter) March 21, 2020
बता दें कि NASA धरती से कोई आवाज़ रिकॉर्ड नहीं कर सकता है. न ही उनके पास किसी तरंग को रिकॉर्ड करने की क्षमता है.
ये भी पढ़ें:
कोरोना वायरस से ठीक होने के बाद 68 साल के बुजुर्ग की मुंबई में मौत
PAK में डॉक्टर्स के पास ही नहीं हैं मास्क और दस्ताने, 1 की कोरोना से मौत
News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए देश से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.