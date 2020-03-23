हिन्दी

कोरोना वायरस: सावधान! NASA के नाम से इन फेक मैसेज को किया जा रहा है वायरल

Updated: March 23, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
कोरोना वायरस: सावधान! NASA के नाम से इन फेक मैसेज को किया जा रहा है वायरल
फेक मैसेज

सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर फेक मैसेज फैलाने वाले भी शांत नहीं रहे वो भी लगतार झूठें संदेश लोगों तक पहुंचाते रहे.

नई दिल्ली. पीएम मोदी (PM Modi) ने रविवार को देश भर जनता कर्फ्यू का ऐलान किया था. लोग दिन भर अपने घरों में रहे और शाम 5 बजे तालियां बजा कर मेडिकल सेवाओं से जुड़े लोगों का शुक्रिया अदा किया. लेकिन इस बीच सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर फेक मैसेज फैलाने वाले भी शांत नहीं रहे वो भी लगतार झूठें संदेश लोगों तक पहुंचाते रहे.

आपको याद होगा हर साल दीवाली के अगले दिन भारत के नक्शे की एक फेक तस्वीर आप देखते हैं. दावा किया जाता है कि ये तस्वीर NASA ने ली है. कुछ ऐसा ही जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद देखने को मिला. दावा किया गया कि ताली बजाने के वीडियो को नासा ने लाइव टेलीकास्ट किया. इतना ही नहीं ये भी दावा किया गया कि NASA की सैटेलाइट ने ये भी देखा कि जनता कर्फ्यू के बाद ताली और थाली बजाने की आवाज के बाद एक साउंड वेब क्रिएट हुआ और कोरोना वायरस भारत में कमज़ोर पड़ गया.





तुरंत ही ये मैसेज सोशल मीडिया पर वायरल हो गया. लोग धड़ाधड़ इसे शेयर करने लगे. जबकि ये मैसेज फेक था.



बता दें कि NASA धरती से कोई आवाज़ रिकॉर्ड नहीं कर सकता है. न ही उनके पास किसी तरंग को रिकॉर्ड करने की क्षमता है.

First published: March 23, 2020, 1:48 PM IST
