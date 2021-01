नेता जी सुभाष चंद्र बोस की जयंती पराक्रम दिवस के रूप में मनाएगी सरकार, प्रपौत्र सीके बोस बोले- हम फैसले से खुश

Netaji was India's liberator. We welcome the announcement but people have been celebrating Jan 23 as 'Deshprem Diwas'. It would've been more appropriate, had Govt announced it as Deshprem Diwas but we're happy about announcement: CK Bose, BJP leader & Netaji SC Bose's grandnephew https://t.co/L6oKYlFiGm pic.twitter.com/JdLEIZCDGK