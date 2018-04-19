महाभारत काल की पेन ड्राइव देखी है? बिप्लब देब का ट्विटर पर उड़ाया जा रहा है मज़ाक
त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब ने कहा है कि इंटरनेट का आविष्कार भारत में लाखों साल पहले हो चुका था. उन्होंने कहा कि इंटरनेट का आविष्कार भारत में लाखों साल पहले हो चुका था.
इस साल जनवरी में राजस्थान के शिक्षा राज्यमंत्री वासुदेव देवनानी ने कहा था कि गुरुत्वाकर्षण का सिद्धांत न्यूटन से पहले ब्रह्मगुप्त द्वितीय ने दिया था. केंद्रीय राज्यमंत्री सत्यपाल सिंह ने दावा किया था कि डार्विन की थ्योरी ऑफ एवल्यूशन गलत है. इसे बदला जाना चाहिए और नए तरीके से स्कूल कॉलेजों में पढ़ाया जाना चाहिए. और अब बेतुके बयान देने की कड़ी में त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिप्लब कुमार देब का नाम सामने आया है. उन्होंने कहा कि इंटरनेट का आविष्कार भारत में लाखों साल पहले हो चुका था. बिप्लब कुमार देब के मुताबिक महाभारत के काल में देश में न सिर्फ इंटरनेट बल्कि सैटेलाइट भी मौजूद थे.
बिप्लब कुमार देब के इस बयान के बाद ट्वीटर पर लोग उनका मज़ाक उड़ रहे हैं. लोग फोटो और एनिमेशन के जरिए महाभारत काल की कल्पना कर रहे हैं कि कैसे उस वक्त इंटनेट का इस्तेमाल हो रहा था.
किसी ने एक पेन ड्राइव भी दिखाया है और दावा किया है कि इसमें महाभारत के सारे युद्ध करने के तौर तरीके मौजूद हैं.
किसी ने लिखा है कि इंटरनेट की खराब स्पीड पर चर्चा हो रही है... तो किसी ने पांडव के हाथों में मोबाइल फोन थमा दिया है.
