होली है! इन मजेदार जोक्स और मीम्स के साथ होली मना रहा है ट्विटर
लोग गुलाल, गुजिया, भांग और रंग बरसे गाने के साथ होली मान रहे हैं. होली साल का वह दिन भी है, जब हमारे कपड़े पोछा बन जाएंगे.
हालांकि होली केवल सड़कों और गलियों पर ही नहीं मनाई जा रही है, ट्विटर पर भी कुछ लोग मजेदार अंदाज में होली सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर लोग मजेदार जोक्स और मीम्स पोस्ट कर रहे हैं. इनमें से कुछ पर नजर डालते हैं.
Every day is holi for you if you’re Abbas Mustan— Akash (@pr_akash_raj) March 20, 2019
Every.single.time. pic.twitter.com/FXaj2TvpAx
— Angoor Stark 🍇🇮🇳 (@ladywithflaws) March 20, 2019
“Bura na maano holi hai”
PNB to Nirav Modi.
— Bruce Wayne (@WaizArd20) March 20, 2019
Save Water, play #Holi like Ranveer Singh. #HappyHoli #HappyHoli2019 pic.twitter.com/zLLoGAOLk8
— Godman Chikna (@Madan_Chikna) March 20, 2019
We used to have basic Pichkaris in our childhood. Kids these days carry 2 litres of water in a backpack attached to their Pichkaris. It's like having a Pichkari with a Powerbank. #HappyHoli
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 21, 2019
I celebrate Holi, Diwali, New Year, Eid, Christmas and all other festivals in the same way. By scrolling on Twitter.
— Sagar (@sagarcasm) March 2, 2018
Me hiding from friends on Holi pic.twitter.com/WBU8XgySfz
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Pic 1 - How I think I look like while playing holi.
Pic 2- How I actually look like while playing holi.
Tweet inspiration -@PUNchayati pic.twitter.com/IUM0FX23gV
— Perfect Errorist (@TheNitishaDixit) February 21, 2018
My friends at my Door on Holi Morning pic.twitter.com/uJjKVTvjet
— Rishabh Srivastava (@AskRishabh) March 1, 2018
Kids get their clothes multi-coloured while painting
Adults while playing Holi
Legends do it eveyday#HappyHoli pic.twitter.com/Uh490RB1IM
— Bollywood Gandu (@BollywoodGandu) March 2, 2018
Rang de Basanti, mere paas khatam ho gaya hai.
— Wolfgang (@UniqueIdiot_) March 27, 2013
With this #Holi festival and excitement building, it’s important to prepare so that companion and stray #animals aren’t harmed during the #festivities. Play safe and a Happy Holi/Have a safe, responsible & a very very #HappyHoli . pic.twitter.com/NCPmRjwJUQ
— Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) March 20, 2019