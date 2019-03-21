होम » न्यूज » देश

होली है! इन मजेदार जोक्स और मीम्स के साथ होली मना रहा है ट्विटर

लोग गुलाल, गुजिया, भांग और रंग बरसे गाने के साथ होली मान रहे हैं. होली साल का वह दिन भी है, जब हमारे कपड़े पोछा बन जाएंगे.

Updated: March 21, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
होली है! इन मजेदार जोक्स और मीम्स के साथ होली मना रहा है ट्विटर
सांकेतिक तस्वीर
News18Hindi
Updated: March 21, 2019, 12:24 PM IST
होली के दिन लगभग पूरा देश रंगों से सराबोर है. भारत के अधिकांश त्योहारों की तरह होली भी बुराई पर अच्छाई की जीत का प्रतीक है. लोग गुलाल, गुजिया, भांग और रंग बरसे गाने के साथ होली मान रहे हैं. होली साल का वह दिन भी है जब हमारे कपड़े पोछा बन जाएंगे.

हालांकि होली केवल सड़कों और गलियों पर ही नहीं मनाई जा रही है, ट्विटर पर भी कुछ लोग मजेदार अंदाज में होली सेलिब्रेट कर रहे हैं. ट्विटर पर लोग मजेदार जोक्स और मीम्स पोस्ट कर रहे हैं. इनमें से कुछ पर नजर डालते हैं.

























