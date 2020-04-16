देश

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
NEWS18 INDIA News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#CoronaVirus #Lockdown #IndiaGives #NarendraModi #MakeYourOwnMask #ExamResults
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » देश

फिल्म फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद के लिए आगे आए रोहित शेट्टी और ऋतिक रोशन, ऐसे कर रहे हैं हेल्प

News18Hindi
Updated: April 16, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
फिल्म फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद के लिए आगे आए रोहित शेट्टी और ऋतिक रोशन, ऐसे कर रहे हैं हेल्प
ऋतिक रोशन, रोहित शेट्टी

ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) इंडस्ट्री के फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं.

  • News18Hindi
  • Last Updated: April 16, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
  • Share this:
मुंबई : कोरोनावायरस लॉकडाउन (Coronavirus Lockdown) के चलते इन दिनों पूरा देश बंद पड़ा है. बॉलीवुड इंडस्ट्री में भी इन दिनों शूटिंग बंद है. बॉलीवुड के एक्टर्स भी इस बंद का पूरा समर्थन कर रहे हैं, जिसके चलते एक्टर्स भी अपने घरों से बाहर नहीं निकल रहे हैं. ऐसे में फिल्म और सेलिब्रिटी फोटोग्राफर्स का काम भी इन दिनों ठप पड़ा है. इन फोटोग्राफर्स के पास इनकम का कोई दूसरा सोर्स भी नहीं है. इस बीच बॉलीवुड एक्टर ऋतिक रोशन (Hrithik Roshan) और डायरेक्टर रोहित शेट्टी (Rohit Shetty) इंडस्ट्री के इन फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद के लिए आगे आए हैं. रोहित शेट्टी और ऋतिक रोशन इस बात का ध्यान रख रहे हैं कि फोटोग्राफर्स को किसी तरह की समस्याओं का सामना ना करना पड़े.

रिपोर्टस की मानें तो रोहित शेट्टी इस संकट की घड़ी में फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद में जुटे हैं. यही नहीं ऋतिक रोशन भी इन सेलिब्रिटी फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद कर रहे हैं. विरल भयानी, योगेन शाह और मानव मंगलानी जैसे फोटोग्राफर्स ने ट्वीट और इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए इसकी जानकारी भी दी है. फोटोग्राफर विरल भयानी ने कोरोनोवायरस महामारी के बीच फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद करने के लिए ऋतिक को धन्यवाद दिया है.





 




View this post on Instagram




 

The entire world is right now in crisis, there was already the issue of downturn due to which there were salary cuts, jobs were at stake and media houses were shutting down. Now with this virus it has devastated all of us. I have a huge team on the ground which works tirelessly to capture the celebrities. But now with this crisis my only source income has stopped and it has become extremely difficult to keep my family as well as 15 plus families who were all supported on the income I generated through subscription of my pictures and the paid posts of my Instagram. In such dire straits actor Hrithik Roshan on his own came forward and supported the paps who hail from lower middle class families. I'm really grateful to Hrithik for helping us in our crisis time. Many other actors have come forward and supported the film industry, but since we do not belong to any film association or trade union - we could not get the benefit which many other leading actors have come forward and announced. 🙏 #hrithikroshan


A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani) on






बता दें इससे पहले भी ऋतिक सिने और टीवी कलाकारों और उनके परिवारों की मदद कर चुके हैं. वहीं योगेन शाह ने इंस्टाग्राम पोस्ट के जरिए रोहित शेट्टी के कदम की तारीफ करते हुए इस बात की जानकारी दी है कि बॉलीवुड के युवा डायरेक्टर कैसे फोटोग्राफर्स की मदद कर रहे हैं. योगेन शाह ने एक तस्वीर पोस्ट करते हुए रोहित शेट्टी को धन्यवाद कहा और लिखा कि रोहित का यह सपोर्ट उन्हें हमेशा याद रहेगा.




बते दें इससे पहले भी रोहित शेट्टी ने फेडरेशन ऑफ वेस्टर्न इंडिया सिने एम्प्लॉयज के साथ मिलकर फिल्म इंडस्ट्री में काम करने वाले मजदूरों की मदद की थी. इसके लिए रोहित ने 51 लाख की राशि डोनेट की थी, जिसकी जानकारी एफडब्ल्यूआईसीई के चीफ एडवाइजर अशोक पंडित ने दी थी.

ये भी पढ़ेंः सुशांत सिंह राजपूत संग रिलेशनशिप की खबरों पर रिया चक्रवर्ती ने तोड़ी चुप्पी, जानें क्या बोलीं एक्ट्रेस
अनुपम खेर ने शेयर किया सैफ अली खान के गाने 'ओले-ओले' का नया वर्जन, बर्तन देख बोले - 'धोले-धोले'

News18 Hindi पर सबसे पहले Hindi News पढ़ने के लिए हमें यूट्यूब, फेसबुक और ट्विटर पर फॉलो करें. देखिए देश से जुड़ी लेटेस्ट खबरें.

First published: April 16, 2020, 7:41 PM IST
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES

कोविड-19 डेटा सेंटर
  • 24 घंटे .हेल्पलाइन. -
  • +91-11-23978046
  • 24 घंटे . टोल फ्री नंबर. -
  • 1075
  • भारत
  • दुनिया

भारत

  • एक्टिव केस

    10,824

     

  • कुल केस

    12,759

     

  • ठीक हुए

    1,514

     

  • मृत्यु

    420

     
स्रोत: स्वास्थ्य मंत्रालय, भारत सरकार
अपडेटेड: April 16 (05:00 PM)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर

दुनिया

  • एक्टिव केस

    1,417,598

     

  • कुल केस

    2,081,969

    +70,244

  • ठीक हुए

    525,884

     

  • मृत्यु

    138,487

    +7,337
स्रोत: जॉन हॉपकिंस यूनिवर्सिटी, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
हॉस्पिटल & टेस्टिंग सेंटर