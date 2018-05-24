Updated: May 24, 2018, 1:51 PM IST



#HumFitTohIndiaFit Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm



— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018



This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018



And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit

— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018



Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit

Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W



— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018



T 2816 - - @Ra_THORe we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge .. main mantra : BE CONTINUOUSLY MOBILE .. get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself, see the Sun more often ! pic.twitter.com/4SQ2jRiSuy

— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2018



Nobody challenged me but I’m here being active #HumFitTohIndiaFit

Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. I challenge @olympicdeva @PankajAdvani247 @BishanBedi @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/mk9OBC52ZK



— P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) May 23, 2018



Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit

Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here's my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp



— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018



#HumFitTohIndiaFit Superb initiative by Col @Ra_THORe

Let’s together make India fitter !

Post pics/videos of how U keep yourself fit n send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends. Here's my training photo & I challenge @boxervijender @iampoojabatra & @MohammadKaif to join in pic.twitter.com/KlsOTNPRkS

— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 22, 2018



Thanks @mall_rohit for tagging me. As para-badminton players, we need to be on our toes and skipping sans a prosthetic keeps me fit.

Thank you minister @Ra_THORe for encouraging #humfittohindiafit.

I request @Sukant_Kadam @poorvishasram24 @domzybatra to share their videos. pic.twitter.com/EaWv9k0Q7E

— Manasi Joshi (@joshimanasi11) May 23, 2018



Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q

— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018



#HumFitTohIndiaFit

When I learned to ride a Bicycle, it was fun & fashion for me then but now its my passion. During Parliament Session Bicycle is my vehicle to reach at parliament. pic.twitter.com/Qhc9ERNN4Z



— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 22, 2018



As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.

Here's how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us.



I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ



— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018



#HumFitTohIndiaFit

Inspired by @narendramodi ji and @Ra_THORe ji kindly Post videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan to join in pic.twitter.com/hMqQbdekk6



— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 22, 2018



#HumFitTohIndiaFit : A fabulous campaign in support of #FitIndia by our Sports Minister Shri @Ra_THORe

My key to fitness is Yoga and Sports. Here's my video & I challenge

The power blaster @WrestlerSushil

Paralympics Star @DevJhajharia

Emerging Gymnast @DipaKarmakar

to Join. pic.twitter.com/iEPEigOzfV

— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 24, 2018



Respected @Ra_THORe ji, your #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, inspired by PM @narendramodi ji is commendable.

In my long political & social life I have missed many lunches/ dinners but I don't remember if I have missed my daily yoga & puja.

My best wishes for the mission #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/LYHZZqMtyW

— कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) May 24, 2018



Great initiative by @Ra_THORe, Minister of Sports, #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Strongly embedded in our DNA, fitness is a way of life at Edelweiss. Take the #FitnessChallenge today! #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/tLKWEGFqjr

— Edelweiss Group (@EdelweissFin) May 23, 2018



Inspired by Rathor Sir here is my fitness challenge to entire India from Indian Embassy Bahrain and this is how i keep myself fit #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/Qb5wbx4ZCC

— Rudresh Kumar Singh (@Rudresh09) May 22, 2018



Here is my contribution to Shri @narendramodi initiative #HumFitTohIndiaFit .. Keep up the spirit and Exercise to stay Fit.. Be Inspired and keep Inspiring.. pic.twitter.com/d7DXKLRqCy

— Deepak Kumar Manav (@deepakkrmanav) May 24, 2018