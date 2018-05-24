होम » न्यूज » देश

#HumFitTohIndiaFit: राज्यवर्धन के बाद मोदी, विराट, साइना, अमिताभ समेत ये हस्तियां हुई शामिल

राज्यवर्धन सिंह ने 22 मई को सोशल मीडिया पर पुश-अप करते हुए एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया और विराट कोहली, साइना नेहवाल, ऋतिक रोशन को उनकी फिटनेस वीडियो डालने के लिए चैलेंज किया था.


Updated: May 24, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
#HumFitTohIndiaFit: राज्यवर्धन के बाद मोदी, विराट, साइना, अमिताभ समेत ये हस्तियां हुई शामिल
राज्यवर्धन के बाद मोदी, विराट, साइना, अमिताभ समेत ये हस्तियां हुई शामिल

Updated: May 24, 2018, 1:51 PM IST
केंद्रीय खेल मंत्री राज्यवर्धन सिंह राठौड़ ने देश में फिटनेस को बढ़ावा देने के लिए 'हम फिट तो इंडिया फिट' नाम का एक सोशल कैंपेन चलाया है जिसमें पॉलिटिक्स, स्पोर्ट्स और बॉलीवुड की मशहूर हस्तियों ने हिस्सा लिया है. राज्यवर्धन सिंह ने 22 मई को सोशल मीडिया पर पुश-अप करते हुए एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया और विराट कोहली, साइना नेहवाल, ऋतिक रोशन को उनकी फिटनेस वीडियो डालने के लिए चैलेंज किया था.

 



इन तीनों ने ही राठौड़ का ये चैलेंज मंजूर किया और अपनी वीडियोज ट्विटर पर शेयर की. इन लोगों ने भी अपने ट्वीट में तीन और लोगों को चैलेंज किया. साइना ने राणा दुग्गुबती, गौतम गंभीर और पीवी संधू को चैलेंज किया. ऋतिक रोशन ने अपने माता-पिता, टाइगर श्रॉफ और कुनाल कपूर को ये चैलेंज दिया.

 









विराट कोहली ने भी ये चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट कर ट्विटर पर वीडियो शेयर की और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अनुष्का शर्मा और एमएस धोनी को चैलेंज दिया. मोदी ने जल्दी ही वीडियो शेयर करने के लिए कहा है जबकि अनुष्का ने 2 के अन्दर ही वीडियो शेयर कर दिया. पीवी संधू ने साइना का चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट कर वीडियो शेयर की और दीपिका पादुकोण, जोशना चिनप्पा को ये चैलेंज दिया. दीपिका ने ट्विटर की जगह इन्स्टाग्राम पर जॉगिंग करते हुए वीडियो शेयर की. क्रिकेटर मिताली राज, रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, मेजर सुरेन्द्र पुनिया, पैरा बैडमिन्टन प्लेयर मानसी जोशी,

 





 

















गौरतलब है कि आईबी मिनिस्ट्री ने ये अभियान 21 जून को आ रहे 'योग दिवस' के मद्देनज़र शुरू किया है. खेल जगत की हस्तियों और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के आलावा राजनेता भी बढ़-चढ़कर इसमें भाग ले रहे हैं. मनोज तिवारी, केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजीजू, डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन, अनुराग ठाकुर और केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने भी ट्वीट कर इसमें हिस्सा लिया है.

 









 









कई आम लोग भी इसमें हिस्सा ले रहे हैं...















#HumFitTohIndiaFit हैश टैग से ये कैम्पेन ट्विटर, फेसबुक और इन्स्टाग्राम पर ट्रेंड में है.
News18 Hindi पर Bihar Board Result और Rajasthan Board Result की ताज़ा खबरे पढ़ने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें .
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Nation News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES