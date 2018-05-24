#HumFitTohIndiaFit: राज्यवर्धन के बाद मोदी, विराट, साइना, अमिताभ समेत ये हस्तियां हुई शामिल
राज्यवर्धन सिंह ने 22 मई को सोशल मीडिया पर पुश-अप करते हुए एक वीडियो ट्वीट किया और विराट कोहली, साइना नेहवाल, ऋतिक रोशन को उनकी फिटनेस वीडियो डालने के लिए चैलेंज किया था.
#FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @iHrithik, @imVkohli & @NSaina to join in pic.twitter.com/pYhRY1lNEm
— Rajyavardhan Rathore (@Ra_THORe) May 22, 2018
इन तीनों ने ही राठौड़ का ये चैलेंज मंजूर किया और अपनी वीडियोज ट्विटर पर शेयर की. इन लोगों ने भी अपने ट्वीट में तीन और लोगों को चैलेंज किया. साइना ने राणा दुग्गुबती, गौतम गंभीर और पीवी संधू को चैलेंज किया. ऋतिक रोशन ने अपने माता-पिता, टाइगर श्रॉफ और कुनाल कपूर को ये चैलेंज दिया.
This initiative makes me so proud ! Bravo @Ra_THORe #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge this is how I commute to my office everyday. sitting static in a car is such a waste. Walk, cycle, jog, feel the earth, feel India get FIT! pic.twitter.com/twoI1vna9c
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
And on that note , I challenge my family @roshanpinkie @RakeshRoshan_N (since it all starts at home) and my friends @iTIGERSHROFF and @kapoorkkunal to inspire people to be the best version of themselves ! #KeepGoing #HumFitTohIndiaFit
— Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 22, 2018
Thank u so much @Ra_THORe sir for challenging me ..#HumFitTohIndiaFit
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @RanaDaggubati @Pvsindhu1 and @GautamGambhir pic.twitter.com/XEaJ9tPj2W
— Saina Nehwal (@NSaina) May 22, 2018
I have accepted the #FitnessChallenge by @ra_THORe sir. Now I would like to challenge my wife @AnushkaSharma , our PM @narendramodi ji and @msdhoni Bhai for the same. #HumFitTohIndiaFit #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/e9BAToE6bg
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 23, 2018
विराट कोहली ने भी ये चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट कर ट्विटर पर वीडियो शेयर की और पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, अनुष्का शर्मा और एमएस धोनी को चैलेंज दिया. मोदी ने जल्दी ही वीडियो शेयर करने के लिए कहा है जबकि अनुष्का ने 2 के अन्दर ही वीडियो शेयर कर दिया. पीवी संधू ने साइना का चैलेंज एक्सेप्ट कर वीडियो शेयर की और दीपिका पादुकोण, जोशना चिनप्पा को ये चैलेंज दिया. दीपिका ने ट्विटर की जगह इन्स्टाग्राम पर जॉगिंग करते हुए वीडियो शेयर की. क्रिकेटर मिताली राज, रेसलर बबीता फोगाट, मेजर सुरेन्द्र पुनिया, पैरा बैडमिन्टन प्लेयर मानसी जोशी,
I accept your challenge @imVKohli. Here’s my video for the #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge. I’d like to nominate my friends, @DipikaPallikal and @Varun_dvn Great initiative @Ra_THORe sir! #ComeOutAndPlay pic.twitter.com/SmdmkArT6U
— Anushka Sharma (@AnushkaSharma) May 24, 2018
Challenge accepted, Virat! I will be sharing my own #FitnessChallenge video soon. @imVkohli #HumFitTohIndiaFit https://t.co/qdc1JabCYb
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 24, 2018
T 2816 - - @Ra_THORe we accept the challenge of #HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge .. main mantra : BE CONTINUOUSLY MOBILE .. get up for every errand yourself, gym each day, push away that excess morsel of temptation, drive or cycle yourself, see the Sun more often ! pic.twitter.com/4SQ2jRiSuy
— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) May 24, 2018
Nobody challenged me but I’m here being active #HumFitTohIndiaFit
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. I challenge @olympicdeva @PankajAdvani247 @BishanBedi @M_Raj03 pic.twitter.com/mk9OBC52ZK
— P.T. Usha (@PTUshaOfficial) May 23, 2018
Thank u @NSaina for the challenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit
Post pictures and videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media . Here's my video and I challenge @deepikapadukone @AkhilAkkineni8 @joshnachinappa pic.twitter.com/AscsZxqklp
— Pvsindhu (@Pvsindhu1) May 23, 2018
Tareeke anek par maksad sirf ek #HumFitTohIndiaFit - great initiative by @Ra_THORe sir thank you @iHrithik sir, i’d like to nominate @sonamakapoor, @karanjohar and @FarOutAkhtar to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/1tdAaVEBQE
— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) May 23, 2018
If you want to look like an Athlete, then train like an Athlete.
Thank you @PTUshaOfficial @deepikapadukone for the #FitnessChallenge.
♀
Let’s do this. I
I would like to challenge @MangteC @sachin_rt @priyankachopra @MissNicollet #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/KSo0tEsM9e
— Mithali Raj (@M_Raj03) May 24, 2018
Thanku @nikhat_zareen for challenging me @Ra_THORe for starting this, what a great initiative. This is thow I keep myself fit. #fitnesschallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit
I challenge @TheShilpaShetty @vidya_balan @TheJohnAbraham @SunielVShetty @WrestlerSushil @RandeepHooda pic.twitter.com/qCZ2ozfCjC
— Babita Phogat (@BabitaPhogat) May 23, 2018
#HumFitTohIndiaFit Superb initiative by Col @Ra_THORe
Let’s together make India fitter !
Post pics/videos of how U keep yourself fit n send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends. Here's my training photo & I challenge @boxervijender @iampoojabatra & @MohammadKaif to join in pic.twitter.com/KlsOTNPRkS
— Maj Surendra Poonia (@MajorPoonia) May 22, 2018
Thanks @mall_rohit for tagging me. As para-badminton players, we need to be on our toes and skipping sans a prosthetic keeps me fit.
Thank you minister @Ra_THORe for encouraging #humfittohindiafit.
I request @Sukant_Kadam @poorvishasram24 @domzybatra to share their videos. pic.twitter.com/EaWv9k0Q7E
— Manasi Joshi (@joshimanasi11) May 23, 2018
गौरतलब है कि आईबी मिनिस्ट्री ने ये अभियान 21 जून को आ रहे 'योग दिवस' के मद्देनज़र शुरू किया है. खेल जगत की हस्तियों और बॉलीवुड सेलेब्स के आलावा राजनेता भी बढ़-चढ़कर इसमें भाग ले रहे हैं. मनोज तिवारी, केंद्रीय मंत्री किरण रिजीजू, डॉक्टर हर्षवर्धन, अनुराग ठाकुर और केंद्रीय मंत्री जयंत सिन्हा ने भी ट्वीट कर इसमें हिस्सा लिया है.
Yoga keeps me fit and helps me remain positive throughout the day. #HumFitTohIndiaFit is a great initiative by our energetic Sports Minister @Ra_THORe, I urge everyone to be a part of this movement and help in keeping India fit. pic.twitter.com/2GcehfPs5Q
— Piyush Goyal (@PiyushGoyal) May 23, 2018
When I learned to ride a Bicycle, it was fun & fashion for me then but now its my passion. During Parliament Session Bicycle is my vehicle to reach at parliament. pic.twitter.com/Qhc9ERNN4Z
— Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) May 22, 2018
Fabulous campaign by Sports Minister @Ra_THORe on #HumFitTohIndiaFit I accept #FitnessChallenge of @jayantsinha Here's my video & I challenge
SMART CM @PemaKhanduBJP
SUPERSTAR ACTOR @BeingSalmanKhan
SUPERFIT ACTOR @saumyatandon pic.twitter.com/QnWpBpYCl9
— Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) May 23, 2018
Inspired by my leader @narendramodi ji & colleague @Ra_THORe ji, I’m posting my video. Thanks @PratyushKanth for stringing me in. I challenge @nitin_gadkari@myogiadityanath and @sarbanandsonwal to accept the #FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/QQk954dlKW
— Dr. Harsh Vardhan (@drharshvardhan) May 23, 2018
As Hon. PM @narendramodi ji envisions a healthy India, I join the #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiated by @Ra_THORe ji.
Here's how I stay fit. Post your videos & join us.
I nominate @sarbanandsonwal ji, @KirenRijiju ji & @SuPriyoBabul ji to take the #FitnessChallenge forward. pic.twitter.com/i5zelQ26TQ
— Jayant Sinha (@jayantsinha) May 22, 2018
Inspired by @narendramodi ji and @Ra_THORe ji kindly Post videos of how you keep yourself fit and send a #FitnessChallenge to your friends on social media. Here's my video and I challenge @SrBachchan , @iamsrk & @BeingSalmanKhan to join in pic.twitter.com/hMqQbdekk6
— Manoj Tiwari (@ManojTiwariMP) May 22, 2018
#HumFitTohIndiaFit : A fabulous campaign in support of #FitIndia by our Sports Minister Shri @Ra_THORe
My key to fitness is Yoga and Sports. Here's my video & I challenge
The power blaster @WrestlerSushil
Paralympics Star @DevJhajharia
Emerging Gymnast @DipaKarmakar
to Join. pic.twitter.com/iEPEigOzfV
— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) May 24, 2018
Respected @Ra_THORe ji, your #HumFitTohIndiaFit initiative, inspired by PM @narendramodi ji is commendable.
In my long political & social life I have missed many lunches/ dinners but I don't remember if I have missed my daily yoga & puja.
My best wishes for the mission #FitIndia pic.twitter.com/LYHZZqMtyW
— कलराज मिश्र (Kalraj Mishra) (@KalrajMishra) May 24, 2018
कई आम लोग भी इसमें हिस्सा ले रहे हैं...
Great initiative by @Ra_THORe, Minister of Sports, #HumFitTohIndiaFit. Strongly embedded in our DNA, fitness is a way of life at Edelweiss. Take the #FitnessChallenge today! #BeUnlimited pic.twitter.com/tLKWEGFqjr
— Edelweiss Group (@EdelweissFin) May 23, 2018
Inspired by Rathor Sir here is my fitness challenge to entire India from Indian Embassy Bahrain and this is how i keep myself fit #HumFitTohIndiaFit pic.twitter.com/Qb5wbx4ZCC
— Rudresh Kumar Singh (@Rudresh09) May 22, 2018
#HumFitTohIndiaFit #FitnessChallenge A very Good Initiative By our Min.@Ra_THORe ji Inspired By Our PM @narendramodi ji , I request All of you to Join .@JagratiShukla29 @ippatel @KapilMishra_IND pic.twitter.com/m7oHQ3lvFI
— Advocate Priyank Pandey (@Priyank_1001) May 24, 2018
Thank u for the challenge@Ra_THORe Sir for starting this, what a great initiative. This is thow I keep myself fit. #fitnesschallenge #HumFitTohIndiaFit
I challenge @rohitmishra0606 @Shivendra051988 @ankitnofear001 @pintu661 @lahariya786 pic.twitter.com/9htzTWWH0X
— LALIT Kashyap (@LaLiTNOFEAR) May 24, 2018
#HumFitTohIndiaFit
Here's my video and I challenge @Shehzad_Ind, @aniket0608 & @anjani_bhardwaj to join in ⛹️️ #FitnessChallenge pic.twitter.com/5s71GAUXNm
— RAVI RANJAN (@ranjan_ravi) May 24, 2018
One more from today's leg routine :)
Front squats, 40 kgs
I challenge @n_moorj @realsachin #burn2feed #HumFitTohIndiaFit @healthifyme pic.twitter.com/bHDYtkzi7h
— Suparba Roy (@00Suparba) May 24, 2018
Here is my contribution to Shri @narendramodi initiative #HumFitTohIndiaFit .. Keep up the spirit and Exercise to stay Fit.. Be Inspired and keep Inspiring.. pic.twitter.com/d7DXKLRqCy
— Deepak Kumar Manav (@deepakkrmanav) May 24, 2018
#HumFitTohIndiaFit हैश टैग से ये कैम्पेन ट्विटर, फेसबुक और इन्स्टाग्राम पर ट्रेंड में है.
