

I referred to Jinnah as the Quaid e Azam & the hysterical Indian TV anchors are demanding to know how an Indian can go to Pakistan and say this. I know many Pakistanis who called MK Gandhi as Mahatma Gandhi, does that make them unpatriotic Pakistanis?: M S Aiyar in Lahore pic.twitter.com/gxqLUcEHLM

— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018



70% of Indians didn't vote for Mr.Modi in last elections but lost because they were completely factionated among themselves, it is my hope that a great number of this 70% will come together to put an end to the aberration we've been suffering in our country: MS Aiyar in Lahore pic.twitter.com/ea92t58qyF

— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018



Present situation in India is an aberration, In 1923 a man called VD Savarkar invented a word which doesn't exist in any religious text, 'Hindutva'. So first proponent of the two nation theory was ideological guru of those who are currently in power in India: MA Aiyar in Lahore pic.twitter.com/2C0ovEPRBI

— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018

पूर्व कांग्रेसी नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर ने पाकिस्तान के लाहौर से जिन्ना की तस्वीर पर जारी देश में हंगामे के बीच एक विवादित बयान दिया है. अय्यर ने गांधी की तुलना मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना से की है. अय्यर ने कहा है कि जिन्ना पाकिस्तान के कायदे-आजम हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले ऐसे कई लोगों को वह जानते हैं जो गांधी को महात्मा गांधी कहते हैं, तो क्या वह पाकिस्तान के देशभक्त नहीं हैं? कांग्रेसी नेता ने यह भी कहा कि मुझसे पत्रकार सवाल कर रहे हैं कि कैसे एक हिंदुस्तानी पाकिस्तान में जाकर जिन्ना को कायदे आजम कह सकता है.अय्यर ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि 70 प्रतिशत लोगों ने पिछले आम चुनावों में मोदी को वोट नहीं दिया था, फिर भी मोदी जीत गए क्योंकि लोग एकजुट नहीं थे. मैं आशा करता हूं कि इस बार सत्तर प्रतिशत लोग साथ आकर मोदी के खिलाफ इकट्ठे होंगे और देश में बढ़ रहे बिखराव को समाप्त करेंगे.अय्यर ने कहा है कि भारत मौजूदा दौर में भटकाव के रास्ते पर है. सन 1923 में एक वी डी सावरकर ने एक ऐसे शब्द हिंदुत्व को खोज निकाला जिसका उल्लेख किसी भी धार्मिक ग्रंथ में नहीं है. द्विराष्ट्र के सिद्धांत को खोजने वाले सावरकर के समर्थक इन दिनों सरकार में हैं.अय्यर ने गुजरात चुनावों के दौरान पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को ‘‘नीच आदमी’’ और उनमें कोई ‘‘सभ्यता नहीं’’ होने की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद कांग्रेस ने अय्यर को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निलंबत कर दिया था.