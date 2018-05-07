होम » न्यूज » देश

MS अय्यर: पाक गांधी को महात्मा गांधी कहता है, तो जिन्ना को कायदे आजम कहने पर विवाद क्यों?

अय्यर ने कहा है कि भारत मौजूदा दौर में भटकाव के रास्ते पर है.

News18Hindi
Updated: May 7, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
MS अय्यर: पाक गांधी को महात्मा गांधी कहता है, तो जिन्ना को कायदे आजम कहने पर विवाद क्यों?
MS अय्यर: पाक गांधी को महात्मा गांधी कहता है, तो जिन्ना को कायदे आजम कहने पर विवाद क्यों? फाइल फोटो- मणिशंकर अय्यर)
News18Hindi
Updated: May 7, 2018, 9:03 PM IST
पूर्व कांग्रेसी नेता मणिशंकर अय्यर ने पाकिस्तान के लाहौर से जिन्ना की तस्वीर पर जारी देश में हंगामे के बीच एक विवादित बयान दिया है. अय्यर ने गांधी की तुलना मोहम्मद अली जिन्ना से की है. अय्यर ने कहा है कि जिन्ना पाकिस्तान के कायदे-आजम हैं. उन्होंने कहा कि पाकिस्तान में रहने वाले ऐसे कई लोगों को वह जानते हैं जो गांधी को महात्मा गांधी कहते हैं, तो क्या वह पाकिस्तान के देशभक्त नहीं हैं? कांग्रेसी नेता ने यह भी कहा कि मुझसे पत्रकार सवाल कर रहे हैं कि कैसे एक हिंदुस्तानी पाकिस्तान में जाकर जिन्ना को कायदे आजम कह सकता है.




अय्यर ने प्रधानमंत्री मोदी पर निशाना साधते हुए कहा कि 70 प्रतिशत लोगों ने पिछले आम चुनावों में मोदी को वोट नहीं दिया था, फिर भी मोदी जीत गए क्योंकि लोग एकजुट नहीं थे. मैं आशा करता हूं कि इस बार सत्तर प्रतिशत लोग साथ आकर मोदी के खिलाफ इकट्ठे होंगे और देश में बढ़ रहे बिखराव को समाप्त करेंगे.



अय्यर ने कहा है कि भारत मौजूदा दौर में भटकाव के रास्ते पर है. सन 1923 में एक वी डी सावरकर ने एक ऐसे शब्द हिंदुत्व को खोज निकाला जिसका उल्लेख किसी भी धार्मिक ग्रंथ में नहीं है. द्विराष्ट्र के सिद्धांत को खोजने वाले सावरकर के समर्थक इन दिनों सरकार में हैं.



PM मोदी को अपशब्द कहने पर कांग्रेस से निष्कासित
अय्यर ने गुजरात चुनावों के दौरान पूर्व प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी को ‘‘नीच आदमी’’ और उनमें कोई ‘‘सभ्यता नहीं’’ होने की बात कही थी, जिसके बाद कांग्रेस ने अय्यर को कारण बताओ नोटिस जारी कर उन्हें पार्टी की प्राथमिक सदस्यता से निलंबत कर दिया था.
hindi.news18.com पर UP Board Result 2018 देखने के लिए यहाँ क्लिक करें
IBN Khabar, IBN7 और ETV News अब है News18 Hindi. सबसे सटीक और सबसे तेज़ Hindi News अपडेट्स. Nation News in Hindi यहां देखें.
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें
अगली ख़बर

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES