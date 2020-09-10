IAF Strengthens Air Activity Near North Bank Of Pangong Tso, After PLA’s Build-Up
On Sept 8 a PLA build-up was noticed in the general area of Finger 3 on the North bank of Pangong Tso past midnight. Following which the Indian forces also increased its number of troops. #IndiaChinaBorderIssues
- Last Updated: September 10, 2020, 7:33 AM IST