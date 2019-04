Imagine the anger if I’d field a terror accused. Channels would’ve gone berserk by now trending a mehboobaterrorist hashtag! According to these guys terror has no religion when it comes to saffron fanatics but otherwise all Muslims are terrorists. Guilty until proven innocent https://t.co/ymTumxgty7

— Mehbooba Mufti (@MehboobaMufti) April 17, 2019

Loading...



“These guys” were your allies until they unceremoniously unseated you. “These guys” have been this way before they came to power in 2014 but you only noticed their sins after June 2018.The desire to remain in power blinded you to their crimes until “these guys” forced you to see! https://t.co/sLdlmHnYlT

— Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) April 18, 2019