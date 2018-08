Got it on whatsapp. No clue who or where he is or how old this pic is. If anyone can find him and he’s still doing this work I’d like to make a small investment in his ‘startup’. https://t.co/A8kdJTvAN1 — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 17, 2018



Recall my tweet about Narseeji,the cobbler?Our team in Harayana met him&asked how we could help.A simple&humble man.Instead of asking for money,he said he needed a good workspace. I asked our Design Studio team from Mumbai to design a kiosk that was functional&yet aesthetic.(1/2) pic.twitter.com/Oefr69yAy1

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) April 28, 2018



Remember the cobbler Narsi Ram with the innovative banner ‘Zakhmi Jooton Ka Hospital?’ Our team had contacted him & conveyed my interest to invest in him.He said he wanted a good kiosk. This is what our Design studio in Mumbai came up with:Great work guys! Will be delivered soon pic.twitter.com/wDgKDPoeHr

— anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) August 1, 2018