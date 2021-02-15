Home
        Video: हेलीकॉप्‍टर से पहली बार 2 स्निफर डॉग के साथ बम निष्‍क्रिय करने समुद्र में उतरे नौसैनिक

        भारतीय नौसेना का दिखा पराक्रम. (Pic- PRO Defence Mumbai)

        इस वीडियो को ट्विटर पर पीआरओ डिफेंस, मुंबई के आधिकारिक अकाउंट से शेयर किया गया है. इसमें नौसैनिकों के साथ दो स्निफर डॉग मिंकी और मुक्ति भी हैं.

          नई दिल्‍ली. देश को दुश्‍मनों से बचाने के लिए हमारे सैनिक अपनी जान की परवाह किए बिना जल, थल और नभ में मुस्‍तैदी से डटे रहते हैं. भारतीय नौसेना (Indian Navy) भी समुद्री सीमाओं पर दुश्‍मनों को घेरने और उन्‍हें परास्‍त करने के लिए चौबीसों घंटे वहां तैनात रहती है. ऐसे में नौसैनिकों को समुद्र में दूसरों की रक्षा के लिए कई जानलेवा मुश्किलों का सामना भी करना पड़ता है. ऐसा ही एक वीडियो सोशल मीडिया पर सामने आया है. इसमें बीच समुद्र में मौजूद एक बड़े जहाज में बम होने की खबर के बाद पहली बार हेलीकॉप्‍टर से दो स्निफर डॉग (Sniffer Dog) के साथ नौसैनिकों को वहां उतरते हुए दिखाया गया है.

          इस वीडियो को ट्विटर पर पीआरओ डिफेंस, मुंबई के आधिकारिक अकाउंट से शेयर किया गया है. इसमें नौसैनिकों के साथ दो स्निफर डॉग मिंकी और मुक्ति भी हैं. एक मॉकड्रिल के दौरान नौसैनिक नीलम नामक एक समुद्री जहाज के ऊपर हेलीकॉप्‍टर से पहुंचते हैं. ड्रिल के अनुसार उन्‍हें उसमें बम होने की खबर मिली है. वे उसे निष्क्रिय करने पहुंचे हैं. इस दौरान वे अपने साथ दोनों स्निफर डॉग को भी लेकर नीचे उतरते दिखाई दे रहे हैं.



          इस वीडियो के साथ कैप्‍शन लिखा गया है, 'भारतीय नौसेना में पहली बार. वेस्‍टर्न नेवल कमांड के क्‍लियरेंस डाइवर्स नौसेना के हेलीकॉप्‍टर से समुद्र के बीच स्थित एक प्‍लेटफॉर्म पर विस्‍फोटक सूंघने वाले दो स्निफर डॉग मिंकी और मुक्ति के साथ उतरे. यह प्रस्‍थान नामक एक्‍सरसाइज का हिस्‍सा है. इसमें कृत्रिम बम होने की सूचना दी गई थी.'

          सोशल मीडिया पर यह वीडियो काफी चर्चा का विषय बना हुआ है. इस लोग खूब पसंद कर रहे हैं. इसे अब तक करीब 8 हजार लोगों ने देखा है.

          indian navy

