In a first for the #IndianNavy, Clearance Divers of Western Naval Command slithered down from a naval helicopter to an offshore platform with two explosive sniffing dogs Minki & Mukti as part of simulated bomb threat during recently concluded Exercise Prasthan & #SeaVigil. pic.twitter.com/mQZKnLzzDh— PRO Defence Mumbai (@DefPROMumbai) February 13, 2021
This has proved @indiannavy's reach & swift response to neutralise bomb/IED threats even offshore. In recognition of this outstanding feat, the explosive sniffing dog Mukti and her handler SK Bishoyi, Sea I CD, were commended by the FOC-in-C Western Naval Command on 11 Feb 21. pic.twitter.com/ynH16gUBLn
