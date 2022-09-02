देश

    ins vikrant commissioning live pm modi dedicate ins vikrant to nation and indian navy at cochin shipyard dpk

Live

Auto Refresh

INS Vikrant Commissioning LIVE: पीएम मोदी ने किया NAVY के नए निशान का अनावरण, छत्रपति शिवाजी से है प्रेरित

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में मौजूद हैं. वह देश के पहले स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत को नौसेना को सौंपेंगे. यह भारत के समुद्री इतिहास में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जहाज है. पीएम मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में 20,000 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बने स्वदेशी अत्याधुनिक स्वचालित यंत्रों से युक्त विमान वाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत का जलावतरण करेंगे.

कोच्चिः प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में मौजूद हैं. वह देश के पहले स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत को नौसेना को सौंपेंगे. यह भारत के समुद्री इतिहास में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जहाज है. पीएम मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में 20,000 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बने स्वदेशी अत्याधुनिक स्वचालित यंत्रों से युक्त विमान वाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत का जलावतरण करेंगे. इस कार्यक्रम के दौरान प्रधानमंत्री नए नौसैनिक ध्वज (निशान) का भी अनावरण किया. भारतीय नौसेना का नया निशान छत्रपति शिवाजी की नौसेना के चिन्ह से प्रेरित है, जो औपनिवेशिक अतीत को पीछे छोड़ते हुए समृद्ध भारतीय समुद्री विरासत के अनुरूप है. भारतीय नौसेना के वाइस चीफ वाइस एडमिरल एस एन घोरमडे ने इससे पहले कहा था कि आईएनएस विक्रांत हिंद प्रशांत और हिंद महासागर क्षेत्र में शांति और स्थिरता सुनिश्चित करने में योगदान देगा.

लाइव अपडेट
02 Sep 2022 10:01 (IST)

INS Vikrant का कमीशनिंग प्रोग्राम यहां Live देंखे

02 Sep 2022 10:05 (IST)

IAC #Vikrant भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है

राष्ट्र निर्माण के सपने को साकार करता, भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा डिज़ाइन किया गया और CSL द्वारा निर्मित, आत्म निर्भर भारत का एक चमकता हुआ प्रकाशस्तंभ, IAC #Vikrant भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है.

02 Sep 2022 09:58 (IST)

भारतीय नौसेना राष्ट्रीय हमेशा सुरक्षा के लिए तैयार है

केरल के कोच्चि में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा, भारतीय नौसेना हमेशा राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के संकटों के लिए पहली प्रतिक्रिया के रूप में तैयार है. आईएनएस विक्रांत के कमीशंड होने से, भारतीय नौसेना की क्षमता और मजबूत होगी.

02 Sep 2022 09:56 (IST)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने कोच्चि में नए नौसेना ध्वज का अनावरण किया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केरल के कोच्चि में नए नौसेना ध्वज का अनावरण किया. रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान, सीएम पिनाराई विजयन, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्ति यहां मौजूद हैं.

02 Sep 2022 09:50 (IST)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नौसेना के नए निशान का अनावरण किया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नौसेना के नए निशान का अनावरण किया. भारतीय नौसेना का नया निशान छत्रपति शिवाजी की नौसेना के चिन्ह से प्रेरित है.
PM Modi Navy New Sign

02 Sep 2022 09:45 (IST)

आईएनएस विक्रांत का कमीशनिंग समारोह, PM मोदी इसे भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल करेंगे

केरल के कोच्चि में कोचीन शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड में आईएनएस विक्रांत के रूप में पहले स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत का कमीशनिंग समारोह. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जल्द ही इसे भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल करेंगे.

02 Sep 2022 09:44 (IST)

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया

प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को कोच्चि, केरल में कोचीन शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड में पहले स्वदेशी विमान वाहक के कमीशन समारोह के लिए पहुंचने पर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया.

