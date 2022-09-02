INS Vikrant Commissioning LIVE: पीएम मोदी ने किया NAVY के नए निशान का अनावरण, छत्रपति शिवाजी से है प्रेरित

Live
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में मौजूद हैं. वह देश के पहले स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत को नौसेना को सौंपेंगे. यह भारत के समुद्री इतिहास में अब तक का सबसे बड़ा जहाज है. पीएम मोदी कोचीन शिपयार्ड में 20,000 करोड़ रुपये की लागत से बने स्वदेशी अत्याधुनिक स्वचालित यंत्रों से युक्त विमान वाहक पोत आईएनएस विक्रांत का जलावतरण करेंगे.
राष्ट्र निर्माण के सपने को साकार करता, भारतीय नौसेना द्वारा डिज़ाइन किया गया और CSL द्वारा निर्मित, आत्म निर्भर भारत का एक चमकता हुआ प्रकाशस्तंभ, IAC #Vikrant भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल होने के लिए पूरी तरह तैयार है.
#WATCH | Shaping a dream building a nation. Designed by the Indian Navy and constructed by CSL Cochin, a shining beacon of AatmaNirbhar Bharat, IAC #Vikrant is all set to be commissioned into the Indian Navy.
(Source: Indian Navy) pic.twitter.com/LpHADHTlPk
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
केरल के कोच्चि में रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा, भारतीय नौसेना हमेशा राष्ट्रीय और अंतरराष्ट्रीय स्तर के संकटों के लिए पहली प्रतिक्रिया के रूप में तैयार है. आईएनएस विक्रांत के कमीशंड होने से, भारतीय नौसेना की क्षमता और मजबूत होगी.
Indian Navy is always ready as the first responder to national and international level of crises. With the commissioning of #INSVikrant, the capability of the Indian Navy will be further strengthened: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh in Kochi, Kerala pic.twitter.com/I80N9JI7iH
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने केरल के कोच्चि में नए नौसेना ध्वज का अनावरण किया. रक्षा मंत्री राजनाथ सिंह, केरल के राज्यपाल आरिफ मोहम्मद खान, सीएम पिनाराई विजयन, राष्ट्रीय सुरक्षा सलाहकार अजीत डोभाल और अन्य गणमान्य व्यक्ति यहां मौजूद हैं.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveils the new Naval Ensign in Kochi, Kerala.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Governor Arif Mohammad Khan, CM Pinarayi Vijayan and other dignitaries are present here. pic.twitter.com/JCEMqKL4pt
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने नौसेना के नए निशान का अनावरण किया. भारतीय नौसेना का नया निशान छत्रपति शिवाजी की नौसेना के चिन्ह से प्रेरित है.
केरल के कोच्चि में कोचीन शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड में आईएनएस विक्रांत के रूप में पहले स्वदेशी विमानवाहक पोत का कमीशनिंग समारोह. प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी जल्द ही इसे भारतीय नौसेना में शामिल करेंगे.
#WATCH live via ANI FB | Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier as INS Vikrant, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to commission it into the Indian Navy shortly.
(Source: DD)https://t.co/gsnUBoGWsZ pic.twitter.com/ZuiaHGeBvJ
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी को कोच्चि, केरल में कोचीन शिपयार्ड लिमिटेड में पहले स्वदेशी विमान वाहक के कमीशन समारोह के लिए पहुंचने पर गार्ड ऑफ ऑनर दिया गया.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives the Guard of Honour as he arrives for the Commissioning ceremony of the first indigenous aircraft carrier, at Cochin Shipyard Limited in Kochi, Kerala.#INSVikrant pic.twitter.com/zIUiI1JDNL
— ANI (@ANI) September 2, 2022