होटल में इस शख्स को अकेले खाना खाते देख किया यह खास काम, अब हो रही बड़ाई



Land in Mumbai, walk into the hotel restaurant for a quick meal. The hotel staff come by to leave this on my table as company given I was eating alone. So nice & thoughtful and something that's never happened in all my travel thus far! #CustomerExperience



One year when I was leaving my college dorm for winter break i brought my fish into an ihop on the way home.

— cowboy hat emoji (@ohitsgabbby) August 8, 2019



I can relate. I had a meal on my own on holiday in Mexico but was joined by a lovely gecko on the other side of the window I was sitting next to. I've never forgotten it.

— Stephanie O'Rourke (@StephS77) August 8, 2019



I wish human allow animals in their life with more compassion

— parul kashyap (@bipolarpk) August 8, 2019

माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर (Twitter) पर शेयर की गई एक प्यारी घटना लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला रही है. बुधवार को, इंटेल इंडिया (Intel India) के एमडी प्रकाश माल्या ने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट पर बताया कि मुंबई के एक होटल में कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें अकेले भोजन करते हुए देखा तो क्या किया!उनके ट्वीट के अनुसार, वह हाल ही में बांद्रा कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स के एक होटल में खाने गए. हालाँकि, जब होटल के कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें अकेले खाना खाते देखा, तो वे उसे एक कंपनी में एक सुनहरी मछली उनकी टेबल पर रख गए.मछली की एक तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए, माल्या ने होटल को उनके 'उचित' मुद्रा के लिए प्रशंसा की और लिखा: 'अब तक के मेरे किसी भी सफर में इतना अच्छा नहीं हुआ था.'यह पूरा वाकया ट्वीट किए जाने के बाद से, ट्वीट को 2600 से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं और वहीं ढेर सारे कॉमेंट्स भी किए गए हैं.प्रकाश के इस ट्वीट के बाद कई अन्य लोगों ने भी अपने ऐसा अनुभव साझा किए.