होम » न्यूज » देश

होटल में इस शख्स को अकेले खाना खाते देख किया यह खास काम, अब हो रही बड़ाई

यह पूरा वाकया ट्वीट किए जाने के बाद से, ट्वीट को 2600 से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं.

News18Hindi
Updated: August 8, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
होटल में इस शख्स को अकेले खाना खाते देख किया यह खास काम, अब हो रही बड़ाई
(AP Photo/Caleb Jones)
News18Hindi
Updated: August 8, 2019, 7:42 PM IST
माइक्रो ब्लॉगिंग साइट ट्विटर (Twitter) पर शेयर की गई एक प्यारी घटना लोगों के चेहरे पर मुस्कान ला रही है. बुधवार को, इंटेल इंडिया  (Intel India) के एमडी प्रकाश माल्या ने माइक्रोब्लॉगिंग साइट पर बताया कि मुंबई के एक होटल में कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें अकेले भोजन करते हुए देखा तो क्या किया!

उनके ट्वीट के अनुसार, वह हाल ही में बांद्रा कुर्ला कॉम्प्लेक्स के एक होटल में खाने गए. हालाँकि, जब होटल के कर्मचारियों ने उन्हें अकेले खाना खाते देखा, तो वे उसे एक कंपनी में एक सुनहरी मछली उनकी टेबल पर रख गए.

मछली की एक तस्वीर को साझा करते हुए, माल्या ने होटल को उनके 'उचित' मुद्रा के लिए प्रशंसा की और लिखा: 'अब तक के मेरे किसी भी सफर में इतना अच्छा नहीं हुआ था.'

यह पूरा वाकया ट्वीट किए जाने के बाद से, ट्वीट को 2600 से ज्यादा लोग लाइक कर चुके हैं और वहीं ढेर सारे कॉमेंट्स भी किए गए हैं.

नीचे उनके ट्वीट पर एक नज़र डालें:



 

प्रकाश के इस ट्वीट के बाद कई अन्य लोगों ने भी अपने ऐसा अनुभव साझा किए.





Loading...
पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES