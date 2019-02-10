होम » न्यूज » देश

J&K: CRPF पार्टी पर ग्रेनेड से हमला, 7 सुरक्षाकर्मी और 4 नागरिक घायल

पुलिस रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक अब हिजबुल और लश्कर ए तैयबा के संयुक्त समूह आतंक फैला रहे हैं. हालांकि उनके सटीक जुड़ाव का पता लगाया जा रहा है.

Updated: February 10, 2019, 9:15 PM IST
फोटो -ANI
जम्मू-कश्मीर में सीआरपीएफ पर ग्रेनेड हमले की खबर सामने आई है. यह हमला श्रीनगर में लाल चौक के पलादियुम लाने के पास हुआ है. इस हमले में सीआरपीएफ के तीन जवान, जम्‍मू-कश्‍मीर पुलिस के चार पुलिसकर्मी और 4 आम नागरिक घायल हो गए हैं. इस क्षेत्र को बंद कर दिया गया है. सीआरपीएफ के जवान जगह-जगह घेराबंदी कर सर्च ऑपरेशन चला रहे हैं.

वहीं जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में जिन पांच आतंकियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया, उनकी पहचान हो गई है. आतंकियों के नाम वसीम अहमद राथर, अकीब नजीर मीर, परवेज अहमद भट, इदरीस अहमद भट और जाहिद अहमद पारे है.

पुलिस रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक, अब हिजबुल और लश्कर ए तैयबा के संयुक्त समूह आतंक फैला रहे हैं. हालांकि उनके सटीक जुड़ाव का पता लगाया जा रहा है. एनकाउंटर की जगह से सुरक्षाबलों ने भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद किया है.


आतंकियों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है. इससे पहले मेडिकल और कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा कर दिया गया था.

