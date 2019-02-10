J&K: CRPF पार्टी पर ग्रेनेड से हमला, 7 सुरक्षाकर्मी और 4 नागरिक घायल
पुलिस रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक अब हिजबुल और लश्कर ए तैयबा के संयुक्त समूह आतंक फैला रहे हैं. हालांकि उनके सटीक जुड़ाव का पता लगाया जा रहा है.
वहीं जम्मू कश्मीर के कुलगाम में जिन पांच आतंकियों को सुरक्षाबलों ने मार गिराया, उनकी पहचान हो गई है. आतंकियों के नाम वसीम अहमद राथर, अकीब नजीर मीर, परवेज अहमद भट, इदरीस अहमद भट और जाहिद अहमद पारे है.
पुलिस रिकॉर्ड के मुताबिक, अब हिजबुल और लश्कर ए तैयबा के संयुक्त समूह आतंक फैला रहे हैं. हालांकि उनके सटीक जुड़ाव का पता लगाया जा रहा है. एनकाउंटर की जगह से सुरक्षाबलों ने भारी मात्रा में हथियार और गोला बारूद बरामद किया है.
J&K Police on grenade attack near Palladium lane at Lal Chowk, Srinagar: Officers attended the terror crime spot&found that 4 cops, 3 CRPF personnel & 4 civilians were injured. The injured have been shifted to hospitals for treatment of their injuries. They're stated to be stable
Jammu and Kashmir: A grenade attack on CRPF party has occurred near Palladium lane at Lal Chowk, Srinagar. The area has been cordoned off. More details awaited. (Visuals deferred by unspecified time) pic.twitter.com/NNFC0FtT6n
आतंकियों के शवों को उनके परिवारों को सौंप दिया गया है. इससे पहले मेडिकल और कानूनी औपचारिकताओं को पूरा कर दिया गया था.
