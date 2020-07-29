जिस ब्लैंक पैंथर की फोटो के दीवाने हुए लोग, उसे खींचने के लिए किया घंटों इंतजार
पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर ब्लैंक पैंथर (Black Panther) की एक तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी. इस ब्लैंक पैंथर की तस्वीर को अभिषेक पगनिस ने. अभिषेक पुणे बेस फोटोग्राफर हैं और उन्होंने इस ब्लैक पैंथर की फोटो को महाराष्ट्र के ताडोबा रिजर्व (Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve) में क्लिक किया था.
- Last Updated: July 29, 2020, 7:03 PM IST
It's a melanistic leopard, which we call black panther. We had around 20 minutes of sighting, after waiting for over 2 hours. It was clicked in Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve at around 5 pm in June: Abhishek Pagnis, a photographer from Pune who shot the viral black panther photo pic.twitter.com/RPOY6wJ7Ir— ANI (@ANI) July 29, 2020
