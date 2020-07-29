देश

भाषा चुनें
हिन्दी
ENGLISH বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
लाइव टीवी
News18 इंडिया News18 उत्तर प्रदेश, उत्तराखंड News18 पंजाब, हरियाणा,हरियाणा News18 बिहार, झारखंड News18 मध्य प्रदेश, छत्तीसगढ़ News18 राजस्थान
News18 ऐप डाउनलोड करें
हमें फॉलो करें

Trending Topics :

#बोर्ड रिजल्ट #राजस्थान पॉलिटिक्स #कानपुर शूटआउट #shushantSingh #CoronaVirus
लाइव टीवी
होम » न्यूज » देश

जिस ब्लैंक पैंथर की फोटो के दीवाने हुए लोग, उसे खींचने के लिए किया घंटों इंतजार

जिस ब्लैंक पैंथर की फोटो के दीवाने हुए लोग, उसे खींचने के लिए किया घंटों इंतजार
फोटो साभारः ANI

पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर ब्लैंक पैंथर (Black Panther) की एक तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी. इस ब्लैंक पैंथर की तस्वीर को अभिषेक पगनिस ने. अभिषेक पुणे बेस फोटोग्राफर हैं और उन्होंने इस ब्लैक पैंथर की फोटो को महाराष्ट्र के ताडोबा रिजर्व (Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve) में क्लिक किया था.

  • Share this:
नई दिल्ली. पिछले दिनों सोशल मीडिया (Social Media) पर ब्लैंक पैंथर (Black Panther) की एक तस्वीर वायरल हुई थी. इस ब्लैंक पैंथर की तस्वीर को अभिषेक पगनिस ने. अभिषेक पुणे बेस फोटोग्राफर हैं और उन्होंने इस ब्लैक पैंथर की फोटो को महाराष्ट्र के ताडोबा रिजर्व (Maharashtra's Tadoba Reserve) में क्लिक किया था. न्यूज एजेंसी ANI से बातचीत करते हुए अभिषेक ने कहा, यह एक मेलेनिस्टिक तेंदुआ है, जिसे हम ब्लैक पैंथर कहते हैं. 2 घंटे से अधिक के इंतजार के बाद, हमारे पास लगभग 20 मिनट का समय था. इस पैंथर की फोटो को क्लिक करने के लिए. उन्होंने कहा कि यह जून में लगभग 5 बजे महाराष्ट्र के ताडोबा रिजर्व में क्लिक किया गया था.
ब्लक पैंथर को देखने की पलों को याद करते हुए अभिषेक ने कहा, “आसपास के जानवरों ने अलार्म बजाया और शोर मचाना शुरू कर दिया. जब एक शिकारी जानवर जैसे कि शेर या बाघ पास में होता है, तो हिरण और बंदर जैसे शिकार वाले जानवर दूसरों को सचेत करने के लिए अलार्म कॉल करते हैं. यह हमारे वाहनों को रोकने और कैमरे तैयार करने के लिए हमारा संकेत था. ”
View this post on Instagram

Spending about 40 minutes with this big cat turned out to be one of the most surreal experiences of my life. An experience which I will indeed cherish for a lifetime.♥️ . Black panther shot at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. . . . . . #indianphotography #incredibleindia #bbcearth #indian_wildlifes #indianwildlifeofficial #bigcatsindia #earthinfocus #natgeoyourshot #nationalgeographic #discovery #natgeoindia #nikonindia #zealwildlife #bigcatswildlife #wildwoyages #indianafricanwildlife #nikonasia #ntc_natwild #pawstrails #earthunfiltered #featured_wildlife #ngtindia #ThroughYourLens #pawstrails #clawsnwings #WildIndia #nikonindiaofficial #incredibletadoba @indianwildlifeofficial @incredibletadoba @natgeowild @naturegram_india @natgeoindia @indian_wildlifes @animalplanetindia @bigcatsindia @wildlife.hd @indianwildlifeofficial @featured_wildlife @the.animals.daily @bbcearth @nikonindiaofficial @claws.n.wings @wildtrails_recent_sightings @indian.photography @nikonindiaofficial @natgeoyourshot @indian.african.wildlife @sonybbcearth

A post shared by Abhishek Pagnis (@abhishek.pagnis) on




इसके बाद हमने कैमरों को तैयार किया और ब्लैक पैंथर की फोटो को क्लिक कर लिया. अभिषेक ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम पर भी ब्लैक पैंथर की इन तस्वीरों को शेयर किया है.
अगली ख़बर

फोटो

टॉप स्टोरीज

© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2019. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES
corona virus btn
corona virus btn
Loading