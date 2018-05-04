बेंगलुरु को क्राइम कैपिटल और पाप की घाटी कहने पर पीएम की आलोचना के बाद मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किये और कहा कि बीएस येदियुरप्पा सरकार के दौरान बेंगलुरु गारबेज शहर बन गया है. उन्होंने लिखा कि बेंगलुरु देश के सबसे तेजी से बदलते शहरों में से एक है.

Your CM candidate @BSYBJP turned this city into a garbage city (NY Times gave this unfortunate epithet in 2012.) He killed new residential layouts by denotifying lands meant for the layouts to make private gain. BJP pledged BBMP buildings to raise money. We had to get them back. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018

3. It has the second largest Metro Network in the country. (We have built 36KM of metro in 5 Yrs)

4. BMTC is the country’s best city bus tranport company: an award winning transport utility.

5. Tender Sure Roads that we have built in the CBD are appreciated by the UN. — Siddaramaiah (@siddaramaiah) May 3, 2018