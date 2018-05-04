LIVE NOW

कर्नाटक LIVE: चुनाव जीतने के लिए बेंगलुरु का अपमान करना पीएम को शोभा नहीं देता- सिद्धारमैया

Karnataka Assembly Election 2018 LIVE Updates

Hindi.news18.com | May 4, 2018, 8:06 AM IST
प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने गुरुवार को कर्नाटक में तीन रैलियां की. गुलबर्ग, बेल्लारी और बेंगलुरु में हुई तीनों ही रैलियों में पीएम ने कर्नाटक सरकार और कांग्रेस पर जमकर हमला बोला. पीएम ने कांग्रेस पर आरोप लगाया कि उसने बेंगलुरु जैसे एक खूबसूरत शहर को क्राइम कैपिटल बताया. पीएम के हमले के जवाब में कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने ट्वीट किया कि प्रधानमंत्री की तरफ से बेंगलुरु को लेकर ऐसा बयान आना निराशाजनक है.

सिद्धारमैया ने देर रात ट्वीट किया, 'देश के ज्यादातर शहर दबाव में हैं खासकर बेंगलुरु जैसे शहर. लेकिन इस शहर को क्राइम कैपिटल, पाप की घाटी जैसे नाम देना बेंगलुरु वासियों का अपमान है.' उन्होंने आगे लिखा कि महज चुनाव जीतने के लिए पीएम बेंगलुरु का अपमान कैसे कर सकते हैं.

कर्नाटक विधानसभा के लिए 12 मई को मतदान होने हैं और 15 मई को चुनाव के नतीजे घोषित होंगे.

कर्नाटक चुनाव से जुड़े लाइव अपडेट्स के लिए बने रहें...

8:06 am (IST)

बेंगलुरु को क्राइम कैपिटल और पाप की घाटी कहने पर पीएम की आलोचना के बाद मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया ने एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किये और कहा कि बीएस येदियुरप्पा सरकार के दौरान बेंगलुरु गारबेज शहर बन गया है. उन्होंने लिखा कि बेंगलुरु देश के सबसे तेजी से बदलते शहरों में से एक है.

7:54 am (IST)
