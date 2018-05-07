LIVE NOW

कर्नाटक चुनाव LIVE: सिद्धारमैया ने पीएम मोदी और येदियुरप्पा को दिया ओपन डिबेट का चैलेंज

224 सीटों वाले कर्नाटक में 12 मई को चुनाव होने हैं. 15 मई को रिजल्ट आएगा. चुनाव में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है. जेडीएस को किंगमेकर माना जा रहा है. कर्नाटक चुनाव ले जुड़ी खबरों और अपडेट्स के लिए बने रहें हमारे साथ...

हाइलाइट्स

कर्नाटक में 5 दिन बाद चुनाव होने हैं. चुनावी रण में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस ने पूरी ताकत झोंक रखी है. राज्य में ताबड़तोड़ रैलियां कर रहे पीएम मोदी ने सिद्धारमैया सरकार और कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी पर लगातार जुबानी हमले कर रहे हैं. सीएम सिद्धारमैया भी पीएम मोदी के जुबानी हमलों का बखूबी जवाब दे रहे हैं. सिद्धारमैया ने बीजेपी के सीएम कैंडिडेट बीएस येदियुरप्पा को ओपन डिबेट का चैलेंज दिया है. कर्नाटक सीएम ने कहा कि पीएम मोदी भी इस ओपन डिबेट में शामिल हो सकते हैं.

राज्य में आज बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह की दो रैलियां और दो रोड शो होने हैं. शाह गडग में रैली को संबोधित करेंगे. 224 सीटों वाले कर्नाटक में 12 मई को चुनाव होने हैं. 15 मई को रिजल्ट आएगा. चुनाव में बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच सीधा मुकाबला है. जेडीएस को किंगमेकर माना जा रहा है.

