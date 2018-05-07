नमो ऐप के जरिए बीजेपी युवा मोर्चा के कार्यकर्ताओं को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने कहा- पिछली सरकारों ने जो किया, उसके विपरीत हमने पर्सनल सेक्टर्स पर जोर दिया. आज भारत में विदेशी निवेश रेकॉर्ड स्तर पर हो रहा है और लगातार बढ़ता ही जा रहा है.
In 1984 there was a phase of violence after Indira Gandhi's assassination. Since then it seems violence has become a part of the political system. Our workers were killed in Tripura, Kerala, Karnataka. This doesn't suit democracy. Violence must be opposed.: PM Narendra Modi pic.twitter.com/vY8rLhE1FR— ANI (@ANI) May 7, 2018