भगवान बसवेश्वर की जयंती पर मैं उन्हें झुककर प्रणाम करता हूं. उनकी हमारी संस्कृति और इतिहास में खास जगह है. सामाजिक सामंजस्य, भाईचारा, एकता और करुणा हमें हमेशा प्रेरित करती है: पीएम मोदी
On his Jayanti, I bow to Bhagwan Basaveshwara. He has a special place in our history and culture. His emphasis on social harmony, brotherhood, unity and compassion always inspires us.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 18, 2018
Bhagwan Basaveshwara brought our society together and gave importance to knowledge. pic.twitter.com/akJPVyuH5D