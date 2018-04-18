LIVE NOW

कर्नाटक चुनाव LIVE: लिंगायत वोटों पर नज़र, शाह की बसवेश्वर को श्रद्धांजलि

बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और कर्नाटक सीएम कैंडिडेट बीएस येदुरप्पा ने बेंगलुरु में बसवेश्वर की मूर्ति को फूलों को हार पहनाया. बता दें कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी भी लंदन में बसवेश्वर की मूर्ति पर फूल अर्पित करेंगे.

Hindi.news18.com | April 18, 2018, 10:50 AM IST
facebook Twitter google Linkedin
Last Updated 1 mins ago

हाइलाइट्स

केंद्रीय कौशल विकास मंत्री अनंतकुमार हेगड़े के काफिले में शामिल पुलिस एस्कॉर्ट गाड़ी सुबह दुघर्टनाग्रस्त हो गई. बुधवार को रेनबेन्नूर तालुका के हलागिरी में हुए हादसे के बाद हेगड़े ने अपनी जान को खतरा बताया है. उन्होंने ट्वीट किया कि उनकी कार एक ट्रक से टकराते-टकराते बची. हालांकि, काफिले में शामिल दूसरी कार को नुकसान पहुंचा है. हादसे में एक पुलिसकर्मी घायल हुए है. पुलिस के मुताबिक, ट्रक ड्राइवर को हिरासत में ले लिया गया है. बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह और कर्नाटक सीएम कैंडिडेट बीएस येदुरप्पा ने बेंगलुरु में बसवेश्वर की मूर्ति को फूलों को हार पहनाया. बता दें कि पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी भी लंदन में बसवेश्वर की मूर्ति पर फूल अर्पित करेंगे.

कर्नाटक चुनाव से जुड़े अपडेट्स के लिए जुड़े रहें News18 Hindi के साथ...

10:50 am (IST)
6:04 pm (IST)
कर्नाटक का चुनावी बिसात बदल सकती है 'दागी' रेड्डी बंधुओं की वापसी
कर्नाटक में अगले महीने होने वाले विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए भारतीय जनता पार्टी की दूसरी लिस्ट में बेल्लारी के गली सोमशेखर रेड्डी को टिकट मिलने से उनके बड़े भाई गली जर्नादन रेड्डी काफी गदगद हैं. अपने करीबियों के साथ हुई एक बैठक में उन्होंने अपनी खुशी का इजहार करते हुए कहा कि उनके 'अच्छे दिन' लौटने वाले हैं और यह दूसरी पारी काफी बेहतरीन साबित होगी. जर्नादन रेड्डी के करीबी सूत्रों के मुताबिक, इस बैठक के कुछ ही मिनट बाद उन्होंने राज्य बीजेपी के कई नेताओं को फोन घुमाया और रेड्डी कुनबे के तीन लोगों को टिकट देने के लिए धन्यवाद जताया.
3:38 pm (IST)
3:31 pm (IST)
3:07 pm (IST)
LOAD MORE

फोटो
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES