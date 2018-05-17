कर्नाटक के 23वें मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर बीएस येदियुरप्पा को त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिपल्ब देव, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा और रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बधाई दी.
Heartiest congratulations to the son of the soil, Shri @BSYBJP ji on being sworn in as the Chief Minister of #Karnataka. Under #Yeddyurappa ji's astute leadership, Karnataka shall touch new heights of progress and development. @BJP4Karnataka #BJPWinsKarnataka #BSYNammaCM— Biplab Kumar Deb (@BjpBiplab) May 17, 2018
Congratulations @BSYBJP . You worked hard, visiting each assembly constituency and patiently heard people speak of their aspirations. All the best wishes to you. @BJP4Karnataka @BJP4India— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) May 17, 2018
What is happening in Karnataka today is a rehearsal for what will happen after the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi.— Yashwant Sinha (@YashwantSinha) May 17, 2018