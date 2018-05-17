LIVE NOW

Karnataka Live: कर्नाटक के 23वें सीएम बने येदियुरप्पा, कांग्रेस ने विधानसभा के बाहर दिया धरना

कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के लिए बीजेपी विधायक दल के नेता बीएस येदियुरप्पा राजभवन के लिए निकल चुके हैं. राजभवन में सुबह 9.30 बजे शपथ ग्रहण समारोह होगा, जिसकी तैयारियां वहां पूरी हो चुकी हैं. कर्नाटक की हलचल से जुड़े लाइव अपडेट यहां पढ़ें...

Hindi.news18.com | May 17, 2018, 10:13 AM IST
Last Updated 2 mins ago

हाइलाइट्स

बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने आज कर्नाटक के 23वें मुख्यमंत्री के रूप में शपथ ली. राजभवन में आयोजित समारोह में राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला ने उन्हें पद एवं गोपनीयता की शपथ दिलाई. यहां देखने वाली बात यह भी थी कि येदियुरप्पा के साथ किसी अन्य नेता ने फिलहाल मंत्री पद की शपथ नहीं ली है.

उधर राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला के इस फैसले के खिलाफ  गुलाम नबी आजाद, अशोक गहलोत और पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री सिद्धारमैया सहित कांग्रेस विधायकों और नेताओं ने विधानसभा के बाहर महात्मा गांधी की प्रतिमा के सामने विरोध प्रदर्शन किया. इस विरोध-प्रदर्शन को देखते हुए शहर में सुरक्षा व्यवस्था बरकरार रखने के लिए 16000 पुलिसकर्मी तैनात किए गए हैं.

इससे पहले येदियुरप्पा के शपथ ग्रहण को रोकने के लिए कांग्रेस और जनता दल-सेक्युलर (जेडीएस) ने सुप्रीम कोर्ट में बुधवार रात याचिका दी थी, जिस पर कोर्ट ने बुधवार देर रात सुनवाई की. करीब 3.30 तक चली इस ऐतिहासिक सुनवाई में सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने येदियुरप्पा के शपथ ग्रहण पर तो रोक लगाने से इनकार कर दिया. इस मामले की सुनवाई अब शुक्रवार सुबह 10:30 बजे होगी, जिसमें कोर्ट ने बीजेपी से राज्यपाल को दी गई चिट्ठी मांगी है, वहीं कांग्रेस-जेडीएस से विधायकों की लिस्ट लाने को कहा है.

10:13 am (IST)

कर्नाटक के 23वें मुख्यमंत्री बनने पर बीएस येदियुरप्पा को त्रिपुरा के मुख्यमंत्री बिपल्ब देव, पूर्व केंद्रीय मंत्री यशवंत सिन्हा और रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमण ने बधाई दी.
9:44 am (IST)
9:16 am (IST)
फोटो
