Karnataka LIVE: राहुल ने आजाद से पूरा जोर लगाने को कहा, जरूरत हुई तो कोर्ट तक जाएगी कांग्रेस

कर्नाटक के सियासी हालात काफी दिलचस्प बने हुए हैं. यहां सारी नजरें राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिकी हैं. उन्हें फैसला करना है कि वह सरकार बनाने के लिए सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरी भाजपा को आमंत्रित करें या कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन को बुलाएं. कर्नाटक इलेक्शन रिजल्ट 2018 लाइव से जुड़े लाइव अपडेट यहां पढ़े

Hindi.news18.com | May 16, 2018, 10:05 AM IST
कर्नाटक में विधानसभा चुनाव नतीजों के बाद वहां के सियासी हालात काफी दिलचस्प बने हुए हैं.  राज्य में सरकार बनाने के लिए बहुमत जुटाने की कोशिशों में लगी बीजेपी के नेता केएस ईवरप्पा ने कहा कि कांग्रेस और जेडीएस के कुछ विधायक उनकी संपर्क में है. इस बीच खनन घोटाले के आरोपी रेड्डी बंधु भी एक्शन भी आ गए हैं. खबर है कि बीजेपी हाईकमान ने उन्हें विपक्षी विधायकों को साधने का जिम्मा सौंपा है. यह भी बताया जा रहा है कि जेडीएस और कांग्रेस के कुछ विधायक जर्नादन रेड्डी व बी श्रीरामुलु के संपर्क में हैं.

बीजेपी ने आज सुबह 10:30 बजे पार्टी विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई है. उधर जनता दल सेकुलर ने बेंगलुरु के पांच सितारा होटल में अपने नवनिर्वाचित विधायकों की बैठक बुलाई है. वहीं कांग्रेस ने भी सुबह अपने सभी विधायकों से मुलाकात की है.

राज्य की 224 सदस्यीय विधानसभा में बीजेपी 104 सीटों के साथ सबसे बड़ी पार्टी बन कर उभरी, हालांकि 78 सीटें जीतने वाली कांग्रेस ने सरकार गठन के लिए 38 सीटों वाली जेडीएस को समर्थन देने का फैसला कर लिया. उन्होंने राज्यपाल से मिलकर सरकार बनाने का दावा पेश किया. कांग्रेस का कहना है कि उसे दो निर्दलीय विधायकों का भी समर्थन प्राप्त है और इस तरह उनके पास कुल 118 विधायकों का समर्थन प्राप्त है.

अब सारी नजरें राज्यपाल वजुभाई वाला पर टिक गई हैं. उन्हें फैसला करना है कि वह सरकार बनाने के लिए सबसे बड़ी पार्टी के तौर पर उभरी भाजपा को आमंत्रित करें या कांग्रेस-जेडीएस गठबंधन को बुलाएं.

