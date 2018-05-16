जेडीएस विधायक टीए शर्वना ने कहा कि उनके तीन विधायकों से बीजेपी ने संपर्क साधा था. पार्टी विधायकों की बैठक में शामिल से पहले पत्रकारों से बातचीत में उन्होंने कहा, 'हम सब एकजुट हैं. करीब 80% विधायक यहां है. बाकी भी रास्ते में है. कुमारस्वामी जो भी फैसला लेंगे, हम सब उनके साथ हैं.'
I don't know what they (BJP) are offering but they are trying to call our people, but they are not responding. We are all together, no one can touch our party. Our party MLAs are loyal to the party: Saravana, JD(S) #KarnatakaElections2018 pic.twitter.com/3q0OAehwWq— ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2018