इस डिश की वजह से ट्रोल हो गए शेफ संजीव कपूर

संजीव कपूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पेज पर 'मालाबार पनीर' की रेसिपी शेयर की है. लेकिन इस रेसिपी को शेयर करने के बाद से वे ट्रोल होने लगे.


Updated: April 20, 2018, 3:32 PM IST
ट्विटर की दुनिया भी बड़ी अनोखी है. कभी आपको यहां ढेरों प्यार मिलता है तो कभी आप यहां पल भर में लोगों के दुश्मन बन जाते हैं. अब शेफ संजीव कपूर को ही लिजिए, हर कोई इनकी डिश की दीवाने हैं. लेकिन केरल के कुछ लोगों को इनकी एक डिश पंसद नहीं आई तो ट्विटर पर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया. दरअसल हुआ ये कि संजीव कपूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पेज पर 'मालाबार पनीर' की रेसिपी शेयर की है.  लेकिन इस रेसिपी को शेयर करने के बाद से वे ट्रोल होने लगे.




लोगों ने उन्हें ये कहते हुए ट्रोल किया कि मालाबार खाना वेज नहीं होता है, ये सिर्फ और सिर्फ नॉनवेज होता है. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि मालाबार शब्द का इस्तेमाल पनीर की डिश के लिए नहीं होता है. ट्विटर पर कुछ लोगों ने संजीव कपूर को बताया कि मालाबार का मतलब होता है सिर्फ और सिर्फ नॉनवेज डिश. किसी ने कहा कि केरल की स्पेशल डिश की सलाह वो खुद अपने पास रखे. कई लोगों ने मालाबर शब्द को अलग-अलग डिश के साथ जोड़ कर संजीव कपूर का मज़ाक उड़ाया.











