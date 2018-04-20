Updated: April 20, 2018, 3:32 PM IST



Malabar Paneer - A wonderful Malabar dish that has the flavors spicies and offers several gastronomic opportunities. The food is generally fresh, aromatic and flavored. For more such interesting recipes click on https://t.co/c2rBBuz4LW#foodlover pic.twitter.com/M0RMhpPyRl

— Sanjeev Kapoor (@SanjeevKapoor) April 18, 2018



Next, I will provide the recipe for yummy "Banarasi beef fry"... pic.twitter.com/TvwnNb68L7

— Arjun Ramakrishnan (@aju000) April 18, 2018



There is no dish called Malabar Paneer. Only Malabar beef or Malabar chicken.

— Myopiclenses (@myopiclenses) April 18, 2018



The closest thing to paneer for malayalees😆😆 pic.twitter.com/Dtp6NOoh2g

— Benson Mamman (@bensmaman) April 18, 2018



We Malabaries don't have paneer and we actually don't make it..Malabar is known for its special non-veg items such as Beef biriyaani,beef fry etc.Pls don't fall in his foolish idea.

— Anagha Harithavayal (@AnaghaNr) April 19, 2018



keep paneer out of kerala. we have beef.

— BassheadJay (@BassheadJay) April 19, 2018



Actually it is not, the dish was named so because the way dish is cooked, the ingredients all are like Malabar dish. Just the meat was replaced with paneer. It made me happy to see such a renowned chef recognizing a place in Kerala.

— Jacob B (@Jacobji) April 18, 2018

ट्विटर की दुनिया भी बड़ी अनोखी है. कभी आपको यहां ढेरों प्यार मिलता है तो कभी आप यहां पल भर में लोगों के दुश्मन बन जाते हैं. अब शेफ संजीव कपूर को ही लिजिए, हर कोई इनकी डिश की दीवाने हैं. लेकिन केरल के कुछ लोगों को इनकी एक डिश पंसद नहीं आई तो ट्विटर पर हंगामा खड़ा हो गया. दरअसल हुआ ये कि संजीव कपूर ने अपने सोशल मीडिया पेज पर 'मालाबार पनीर' की रेसिपी शेयर की है. लेकिन इस रेसिपी को शेयर करने के बाद से वे ट्रोल होने लगे.लोगों ने उन्हें ये कहते हुए ट्रोल किया कि मालाबार खाना वेज नहीं होता है, ये सिर्फ और सिर्फ नॉनवेज होता है. कुछ लोगों ने कहा कि मालाबार शब्द का इस्तेमाल पनीर की डिश के लिए नहीं होता है. ट्विटर पर कुछ लोगों ने संजीव कपूर को बताया कि मालाबार का मतलब होता है सिर्फ और सिर्फ नॉनवेज डिश. किसी ने कहा कि केरल की स्पेशल डिश की सलाह वो खुद अपने पास रखे. कई लोगों ने मालाबर शब्द को अलग-अलग डिश के साथ जोड़ कर संजीव कपूर का मज़ाक उड़ाया.