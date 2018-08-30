होम » न्यूज » देश

अब नगालैंड में बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही, CM ने वीडियो ट्वीट कर मांगी मदद

नागालैण्ड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो ने ट्विटर पर राहत फंड के लिए बैंक डिटेल शेयर की है और सहायता मांगी है.

Updated: August 30, 2018, 7:04 PM IST
अब नगालैंड में बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही, CM ने वीडियो ट्वीट कर मांगी मदद
केरल के बाद नागालैण्ड को सहायता की जरूरत.
केरल में आई बाढ़ ने राज्य में भयंकर तबाही मचाई और जनजीवन को अस्त-व्यस्त करके रख दिया. केरल में आई बाढ़ की वजह से 300 से अधिक लोगों को अपनी जान गंंवानी पड़ी और हजारों लोगों को विस्थापित होना पड़ा, लेकिन अब एक अन्य राज्य इसी तरह की त्रासदी से गुजर रहा है.

नगालैण्ड में लगातार भारी बारिश हो रही है जिस कारण लोगों को बाढ़ एवं भू-स्खलन का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. राज्य में अबतक 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. नगालैण्ड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो ने राज्य में हुए नुकसान को दिखाने वाले वीडियो का ट्वीट कर सहायता मांगी है.



गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने इस ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा कि एडीआरएफ की टीमें नागालैण्ड भेजी जाएगी.



इसी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट करके राहत फंड के लिए बैंक डिटेल भी शेयर की है.



नगालैण्ड और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट के अन्य राज्यों ने केरल में आई बाढ़ के वक्त राहत फंड में सहयोग दिया था लेकिन इसके बावजूद वहां आई बाढ़ के बारे में अधिक बात नहीं हो रही है.



लोग ट्विटर पर अब भी दान देने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि बाढ़ और विनाश का असर हमेशा एक जैसा रहता है, लोग हर जगह प्रभावित होते हैं, इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि ऐसा देश के किस हिस्से में हुआ है.









नगालैण्ड स्टेट डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट अथॉरिटी के अनुसार राज्य में 3000 परिवारों को 400 गांवों में विस्थापिक किया गया है.

