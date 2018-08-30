

Spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio regarding the situation arising due to floods and landslides in several places of the State. NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the MHA to carry out rescue and relief operations.

— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2018



Thank you for your concern towards #Nagaland and for your willingness to help. Details are below, for the information of those who have asked for bank account details.#help #relief #helpinghand #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/EYFfZk38ap

— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 29, 2018



Relief Fund to Kerala by States of Northeast India:

1) Assam: Rs 3 Cr

2) Arunachal: Rs 3 Cr

3) Manipur: Rs 2 Cr

4) Nagaland: Rs 1 Cr

5) Tripura: Rs 1 Cr

Northeast region including Assam faces Floods every year but not so highlighted. Hope their Contribution doesn't go unnoticed



— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 21, 2018



Friends

Urging everyone to pls send 100 rupees min. Just like Kerala, Nagaland is suffering too. Let's avoid some spending on self and contribute here.



I personally request all my followers 🙏 https://t.co/FHQug7poIs



— Ashu (@muglikar_) August 30, 2018



Please spread the word.nagaland needs our help. https://t.co/lAKHhaa9xo

— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 30, 2018



Nagaland too needs relief and help due to floods. Will people do their bit or only Kerela politics was important?!?https://t.co/bOJn2azSbx

— Madhushree (@mads123s) August 30, 2018