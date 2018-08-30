अब नगालैंड में बाढ़ ने मचाई तबाही, CM ने वीडियो ट्वीट कर मांगी मदद
नागालैण्ड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो ने ट्विटर पर राहत फंड के लिए बैंक डिटेल शेयर की है और सहायता मांगी है.
नगालैण्ड में लगातार भारी बारिश हो रही है जिस कारण लोगों को बाढ़ एवं भू-स्खलन का सामना करना पड़ रहा है. राज्य में अबतक 12 लोगों की मौत हो चुकी है. नगालैण्ड के मुख्यमंत्री नेफ्यू रियो ने राज्य में हुए नुकसान को दिखाने वाले वीडियो का ट्वीट कर सहायता मांगी है.
#Nagaland needs your #help. Incessant rain has caused floods & landslides in several parts of the state & have affected many. #Relief #helpinghand #NorthEast @PMOIndia @narendramodi @HMOIndia @rajnathsingh @KirenRijiju @MDoNER_India @DrJitendraSingh pic.twitter.com/OC3fmLYCcB— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 29, 2018
गृहमंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने इस ट्वीट का जवाब देते हुए ट्विटर पर लिखा कि एडीआरएफ की टीमें नागालैण्ड भेजी जाएगी.
Spoke to Nagaland Chief Minister Shri @Neiphiu_Rio regarding the situation arising due to floods and landslides in several places of the State. NDRF teams are being rushed to the state by the MHA to carry out rescue and relief operations.
— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) August 30, 2018
इसी के साथ मुख्यमंत्री ने ट्वीट करके राहत फंड के लिए बैंक डिटेल भी शेयर की है.
Thank you for your concern towards #Nagaland and for your willingness to help. Details are below, for the information of those who have asked for bank account details.#help #relief #helpinghand #NorthEast pic.twitter.com/EYFfZk38ap
— Neiphiu Rio (@Neiphiu_Rio) August 29, 2018
नगालैण्ड और नॉर्थ-ईस्ट के अन्य राज्यों ने केरल में आई बाढ़ के वक्त राहत फंड में सहयोग दिया था लेकिन इसके बावजूद वहां आई बाढ़ के बारे में अधिक बात नहीं हो रही है.
Relief Fund to Kerala by States of Northeast India:
1) Assam: Rs 3 Cr
2) Arunachal: Rs 3 Cr
3) Manipur: Rs 2 Cr
4) Nagaland: Rs 1 Cr
5) Tripura: Rs 1 Cr
Northeast region including Assam faces Floods every year but not so highlighted. Hope their Contribution doesn't go unnoticed
— Anshul Saxena (@AskAnshul) August 21, 2018
लोग ट्विटर पर अब भी दान देने का आग्रह कर रहे हैं, क्योंकि बाढ़ और विनाश का असर हमेशा एक जैसा रहता है, लोग हर जगह प्रभावित होते हैं, इससे कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता कि ऐसा देश के किस हिस्से में हुआ है.
Friends
Urging everyone to pls send 100 rupees min. Just like Kerala, Nagaland is suffering too. Let's avoid some spending on self and contribute here.
I personally request all my followers 🙏 https://t.co/FHQug7poIs
— Ashu (@muglikar_) August 30, 2018
Friends, Pls Rt, donate and help brothers and sisters of #Nagaland @Neiphiu_Rio https://t.co/ip88odgXHM
— Vinit Goenka (@vinitgoenka) August 30, 2018
Please spread the word.nagaland needs our help. https://t.co/lAKHhaa9xo
— manoj bajpayee (@BajpayeeManoj) August 30, 2018
Nagaland too needs relief and help due to floods. Will people do their bit or only Kerela politics was important?!?https://t.co/bOJn2azSbx
— Madhushree (@mads123s) August 30, 2018
नगालैण्ड स्टेट डिजास्टर मैनेजमेंट अथॉरिटी के अनुसार राज्य में 3000 परिवारों को 400 गांवों में विस्थापिक किया गया है.