Kerala hindus must stop eating beef. You can’t claim you’re a hindu and eat beef too. Mother nature will payback with interest

What help? Most are working outside Kerala, in Gulf etc. Islamic organizations and Churches take good care of these Commies! Try helping them with food to survive and they will ask for beef curry. Lol https://t.co/DsHWKZIsPm

It seems to be true sir

Lord Ayyappa is angry with the Kerala Govt, as whole country knows that Communist & Congressi Workers had publicly slaughtered an innocent Calf in protest of Beef ban, cooked it publicly & feasted on its cooked beef openly on the road !

God wouldn't spare. pic.twitter.com/OtulS7xf90

