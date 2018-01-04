होम » न्यूज » देश

महाराष्ट्र हिंसा पर येचुरी ने कहा- क्या दलितों को भारतीय मानती है BJP सरकार !

File photo of CPI(M) leader Sitaram Yechury.
मार्क्‍सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) के नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने गुरुवार को महाराष्ट्र में हुई हिंसा को लेकर सरकार की चुप्पी पर सवाल उठाए हैं. येचुरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि दलितों को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की ओर से भारतीय होने की परिभाषा से अलग रखा गया है.

येचुरी ने सरकार पर सवालों को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए. उन्होंने कहा, "क्या भाजपा दलितों को भारत का हिस्सा मानती है कि नहीं? या उन्हें भारतीय होने की परिभाषा से ही बाहर रखा गया है? केवल यहीं बात महाराष्ट्र हिंसा पर सरकार की चुप्पी को बता सकती है.



उन्होंने कहा कि संघ की विचारधारा बी.आर. अंबेडकर के समानता के विचार के बिल्कुल उलट है. अंबेडकर संविधान के निर्माताओं में से एक थे.



येचुरी ने कहा, जैसे कि अंबेडकर ने कहा है कि एक इंसान एक वोट के समान है और एक वोट एक मूल्य के समान. लेकिन जब तक सामाजिक आर्थिक स्थिति के तहत हर नागरिक समान नहीं होता और सबका मूल्य एक नहीं होता, तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा.



येचुरी ने महाराष्ट्र में रविवार को भीमा-कोरेगांव युद्ध के दो सौ साल पूरे होने के जश्न के दौरान हुई भिड़ंत और अन्य हिंसक मामलों के खिलाफ ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी.
