

Does the BJP govt consider Dalits to be a part of India or not? Or are they excluded from being Indian in its definition? Only that view explains its silence on what is happening in Maharashtra. — Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 4, 2018



Attempts to blame the historically oppressed sections of our society for speaking up, reflect the core beliefs of the BJP-RSS, of asserting an old and oppressive social order.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 4, 2018



As Dr Ambedkar said, one person is equal to one vote and one vote equal to one value. But until each citizen does not equal the same value, in socio-economic terms, the struggle must continue. It is this equality that Sangh ideology is opposed to.

— Sitaram Yechury (@SitaramYechury) January 4, 2018

मार्क्‍सवादी कम्युनिस्ट पार्टी (माकपा) के नेता सीताराम येचुरी ने गुरुवार को महाराष्ट्र में हुई हिंसा को लेकर सरकार की चुप्पी पर सवाल उठाए हैं. येचुरी ने आरोप लगाया है कि दलितों को भारतीय जनता पार्टी (भाजपा) की ओर से भारतीय होने की परिभाषा से अलग रखा गया है.येचुरी ने सरकार पर सवालों को लेकर कई ट्वीट किए. उन्होंने कहा, "क्या भाजपा दलितों को भारत का हिस्सा मानती है कि नहीं? या उन्हें भारतीय होने की परिभाषा से ही बाहर रखा गया है? केवल यहीं बात महाराष्ट्र हिंसा पर सरकार की चुप्पी को बता सकती है.उन्होंने कहा कि संघ की विचारधारा बी.आर. अंबेडकर के समानता के विचार के बिल्कुल उलट है. अंबेडकर संविधान के निर्माताओं में से एक थे.येचुरी ने कहा, जैसे कि अंबेडकर ने कहा है कि एक इंसान एक वोट के समान है और एक वोट एक मूल्य के समान. लेकिन जब तक सामाजिक आर्थिक स्थिति के तहत हर नागरिक समान नहीं होता और सबका मूल्य एक नहीं होता, तब तक संघर्ष जारी रहेगा.येचुरी ने महाराष्ट्र में रविवार को भीमा-कोरेगांव युद्ध के दो सौ साल पूरे होने के जश्न के दौरान हुई भिड़ंत और अन्य हिंसक मामलों के खिलाफ ट्वीट के जरिए अपनी प्रतिक्रिया दी.