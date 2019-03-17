होम » न्यूज » देश

पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, 'देश पर्रिकर का आभारी रहेगा', नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर जताया शोक

पर्रिकर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत विभिन्न पार्टियों के नेताओं ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.

News18Hindi
Updated: March 17, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, 'देश पर्रिकर का आभारी रहेगा', नेताओं ने ट्विटर पर जताया शोक
पीएम मोदी और मनोहर पर्रिकर की फाइल फोटो
News18Hindi
Updated: March 17, 2019, 11:44 PM IST
गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री और पूर्व रक्षामंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का रविवार को 63 की उम्र में निधन हो गया. वह पैनक्रियाटिक कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे. पिछले साल फरवरी में उनकी बीमारी का पता चला था जिसके बाद से न्यूयॉर्क, दिल्ली, मुंबई और गोवा के अस्पतालों में उनका इलाज चला.

मनोहर पर्रिकर विधायक चुने जाने वाले और देश के किसी राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री बनने वाल पहले IITian थे. पर्रिकर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत विभिन्न पार्टियों के नेताओं ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.

कौन बनेगा मनोहर पर्रिकर का उत्‍तराधिकारी, बीजेपी और साथी दलों ने की अलग-अलग बैठकें



राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उनके निधन का समाचार देते हुए उन्हें सत्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने लिखा, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ. उन्होंने दृढ़ता और गरिमा से अपनी बीमारी का सामना किया. सार्वजनिक जीवन में सत्यनिष्ठा और समर्पण के प्रतीक रहे पर्रिकर ने गोवा की और भारत की जो सेवा की है, वह हमेशा याद रखी जाएगी.'


Loading...



पर्रिकर के निधन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट किये. पहले ट्वीट में पर्रिकर के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक सच्चे देशभक्त और असाधारण प्रशासक. उन्हें हर कोई पसंद करता था. देश के लिए उनका योगदान कई पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उनके निधन से गहरा शोक लगा है. मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवार और समर्थकों के साथ है'



पीएम ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मनोहर पर्रिकर मॉडर्न गोवा के निर्माता थे. उनके व्यक्तित्व का ही असर है कि सालों तक वह गोवा के पसंदीदा नेता रहे. उनकी योजनाओं ने यह सुनिश्चित किया कि गोवा विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छुए.'

तीसरे ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, 'भारत रक्षा मंत्री के तौर पर पर्रिकर के कार्यकाल के लिए हमेशा उनका आभारी रहेगा. जब वह रक्षामंत्री थे तब भारत ने कई ऐसे फैसले लिए जिनसे देश की सुरक्षा मजबूत हुई, उनके कार्यकाल में हमारा डिफेंस प्रोडक्शन बढ़ा और पूर्व सैनिकों की जिंदगी बेहतर हुई.'

कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमन, शशि थरूर, नवीन पटनायक, ममता बनर्जी, स्मृति ईरानी, राजनाथ सिंह, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी समेत कई नेताओं ने पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया.





















एक क्लिक और खबरें खुद चलकर आएंगी आपके पाससब्सक्राइब करें न्यूज़18 हिंदी  WhatsApp अपडेट्स
Loading...

और भी देखें

पूरी ख़बर पढ़ें अगली ख़बर

फोटो
Loading...
© Copyright Network18 Media and Investments Ltd 2016. All rights reserved. NETWORK 18 SITES