

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री श्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ। उन्होंने दृढ़ता और गरिमा से अपनी बीमारी का सामना किया। सार्वजनिक जीवन में सत्यनिष्ठा और समर्पण के प्रतीक रहे श्री पर्रिकर ने गोवा की और भारत की जो सेवा की है, वह हमेशा याद रखी जाएगी— राष्ट्रपति कोविन्द

Shri Manohar Parrikar was an unparalleled leader.

A true patriot and exceptional administrator, he was admired by all. His impeccable service to the nation will be remembered by generations.



Deeply saddened by his demise. Condolences to his family and supporters.



Om Shanti. pic.twitter.com/uahXme3ifp



I am deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Goa CM, Shri Manohar Parrikar Ji, who bravely battled a debilitating illness for over a year.

Respected and admired across party lines, he was one of Goa’s favourite sons.



My condolences to his family in this time of grief.



Manohar Parrikar ji’s demise is extremely painful. In him, the nation has lost a true patriot who selflessely dedicated his entire life to the country and ideology. Parrikar ji’s commitment towards his people and duties was exemplary.

Shri Manohar Parrikar is no more. A sincere, honest & sensitive political activist. Was simple and down to earth, I learnt a lot from Shri.Parrikar. As Raksha Mantri his contribution to making the armed forces a modernised, lean & mean fighting machine will remain unparalleled.

My condolences to the bereaved family of Shri. Manohar Parrikar. I met him only once, when he graciously visited my mother at the hospital two years ago. May his soul rest in peace.

Mourning the loss of Manohar Parrikar, a rare IIT graduate in politics who was widely admired for his simplicity & straightforwardness. Wishing his family strength & peace at this time of grief.

Deeply saddened by news of the passing away of former Defence Minister of India & Chief Minister, Goa #ManoharParrikar. My thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends & followers. May his soul rest in peace.

Saddened at the passing away of Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar ji. He patiently endured his illness. Condolences to his family and his admirers

A leader, a mentor, a friend- Parrikar Sir meant all that & more to my family. But then every Goan can say the same for that was the persona of Manohar Parrikar. He taught me dignity in the face of adversity, loyalty in tough times & perseverance so that determined goals are met.

Deeply saddened and pained by the demise of my dear friend & Chief Minister of Goa, Shri Manohar Parrikar. He was known for his honesty, integrity and simplicity. He served the nation and the state of Goa with great diligence. My heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family.

Deeply saddened at the passing away of Shri Manohar Parrikar.He fought bravely against his disease & I always hoped that he will beat it.Despite his deteriorating health,he put Nation first & worked for it till his last breath. May he rest in peace. My prayers are with his family

गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री और पूर्व रक्षामंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर का रविवार को 63 की उम्र में निधन हो गया. वह पैनक्रियाटिक कैंसर से जूझ रहे थे. पिछले साल फरवरी में उनकी बीमारी का पता चला था जिसके बाद से न्यूयॉर्क, दिल्ली, मुंबई और गोवा के अस्पतालों में उनका इलाज चला.मनोहर पर्रिकर विधायक चुने जाने वाले और देश के किसी राज्य के मुख्यमंत्री बनने वाल पहले IITian थे. पर्रिकर के निधन पर राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद, पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी, कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी समेत विभिन्न पार्टियों के नेताओं ने शोक व्यक्त किया है.राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने उनके निधन का समाचार देते हुए उन्हें सत्यनिष्ठा की मिसाल बताया. उन्होंने लिखा, 'गोवा के मुख्यमंत्री मनोहर पर्रिकर के निधन के बारे में जानकर गहरा दुख हुआ. उन्होंने दृढ़ता और गरिमा से अपनी बीमारी का सामना किया. सार्वजनिक जीवन में सत्यनिष्ठा और समर्पण के प्रतीक रहे पर्रिकर ने गोवा की और भारत की जो सेवा की है, वह हमेशा याद रखी जाएगी.'पर्रिकर के निधन के बाद प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने एक के बाद एक तीन ट्वीट किये. पहले ट्वीट में पर्रिकर के साथ अपनी फोटो शेयर करते हुए उन्होंने लिखा, 'एक सच्चे देशभक्त और असाधारण प्रशासक. उन्हें हर कोई पसंद करता था. देश के लिए उनका योगदान कई पीढ़ियों तक याद रखा जाएगा. उनके निधन से गहरा शोक लगा है. मेरी संवेदना उनके परिवार और समर्थकों के साथ है'पीएम ने अगले ट्वीट में लिखा, 'मनोहर पर्रिकर मॉडर्न गोवा के निर्माता थे. उनके व्यक्तित्व का ही असर है कि सालों तक वह गोवा के पसंदीदा नेता रहे. उनकी योजनाओं ने यह सुनिश्चित किया कि गोवा विकास की नई ऊंचाइयों को छुए.'तीसरे ट्वीट में पीएम मोदी ने लिखा, 'भारत रक्षा मंत्री के तौर पर पर्रिकर के कार्यकाल के लिए हमेशा उनका आभारी रहेगा. जब वह रक्षामंत्री थे तब भारत ने कई ऐसे फैसले लिए जिनसे देश की सुरक्षा मजबूत हुई, उनके कार्यकाल में हमारा डिफेंस प्रोडक्शन बढ़ा और पूर्व सैनिकों की जिंदगी बेहतर हुई.'कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष राहुल गांधी, बीजेपी अध्यक्ष अमित शाह, रक्षा मंत्री निर्मला सीतारमन, शशि थरूर, नवीन पटनायक, ममता बनर्जी, स्मृति ईरानी, राजनाथ सिंह, पूर्व राष्ट्रपति प्रणब मुखर्जी समेत कई नेताओं ने पर्रिकर के निधन पर शोक व्यक्त किया.