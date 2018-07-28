LIVE NOW

Hindi.news18.com | July 28, 2018, 10:39 PM IST
वडोदरा नगर निगम ने लगातार आ रही उल्टी-दस्त की शिकायतों को देखते हुए गोलगप्पे की बिक्री पर बैन लगाया दिया है. अधिकारियों ने कहा कि यह बैन सिर्फ मानसून तक के लिए लगाया गया है. वहीं प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पीएम आवास योजना, अमृत योजना और स्मार्ट सिटी योजना की तीसरी सालगिरह के मौके पर कहा कि उनकी सरकार 2022 तक हर सिर पर छत देने की कोशिश कर रही है. वहीं दिल्ली में यमुना नदी खतरे के निशान के ऊपर बह रही है. इस कारण शहर के नीचले इलाकों में पानी भरने लगा है. इसे देखते हुए 43 नौकाओं को राहत और बचाव कार्य के लिए तैनात किया गया है. हरियाणा के हथनी कुंड बैराज से शनिवार 11 बजे सवा तीन लाख क्यूसेक पानी छोड़ा गया. इस कारण दिल्ली के निचले इलाकों में बाढ़ का खतरा मंडराने लगा है. उधर प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी शनिवार को लखनऊ दौरे पर आ रहे हैं. प्रधानमंत्री 28 और 29 जुलाई को लखनऊ में सैकड़ों योजनाओं की सौगात देंगे. वह शनिवार और रविवार को लखनऊ दौरे के दौरान ग्राम्य विकास विभाग के अनेक कार्यक्रमों तथा राज्य सरकार की महत्वाकांक्षी ‘ग्राउंड ब्रेकिंग सेरेमनी’ में हिस्सा लेंगे. इस बीच देवों के देव महादेव कहे जाने वाले भगवान शिव का प्रिय महीना सावन शुरू हो चुका है. इस साल का सावन बेहद खास होने वाला है, क्योंकि 19 साल बाद सावन पूरे 30 दिन तक चलेगा.

