गुजरात के वडोदरा में गोलगप्पे की बिकरी पर बैन. वडोदरा नगर निगम के एक अधिकारी ने कहा कि यह बैन मानसून सीजन के लिए लगाया गया है. उन्होंने कहा, 'पिछले कुछ दिनों में उल्टी-दस्त और डायरिया के कई मामले सामने आए हैं. इस वजह से यह फैसला किया गया है. फूड सेफ्टी विभाग की आठ टीमों को इसके लिए तैनात किया गया है.'
Sale of Golgappa has been banned in Vadodara till the time monsoon ends. VMC official says, 'many cases of diarrhoea & vomiting have been reported in past few days. 8 teams of the food safety department have been deployed for this task. This for the welfare of people' #Gujarat