Updated: May 15, 2018, 3:54 PM IST

Karnataka Election Result 2018 Live Coverage at News18 India

224 सीटों वाले कर्नाटक विधानसभा चुनाव के लिए मतगणना जारी है. चुनाव बाद सर्वेक्षणों में राज्य में त्रिशंकु विधानसभा का पूर्वानुमान व्यक्त किया गया है. कर्नाटक में 12 मई को 222 सीटों पर मतदान हुआ था. आर आर नगर सीट पर चुनावी गड़बड़ी की शिकायत के चलते मतदान स्थगित कर दिया गया था. जयनगर सीट पर बीजेपी उम्मीदवार के निधन के चलते मतदान टाल दिया गया था. दोनों राष्ट्रीय पार्टियों बीजेपी और कांग्रेस के बीच कांटे की टक्कर नज़र आ रही है, हालांकि पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव के मुकाबले बीजेपी काफी आगे निकल चुकी है. कर्नाटक विधानसभा में अगर कांग्रेस की जीत होती है तो संभावना यहीं जताई जा रही है कि सिद्धारमैया ही मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे. अगर बीजेपी जीतती है तो बीएस येदियुरप्पा मुख्यमंत्री बनेंगे.अगर कांग्रेस के पक्ष में स्पष्ट जनादेश जाता है तो 1985 के बाद ये पहली बार होगा जब कर्नाटक में कोई दल लगातार दूसरी बार सरकार बनाएगा. 1985 में तत्कालीन जनता दल ने रामकृष्ण हेगड़े के नेतृत्व में लगातार दूसरी बार सरकार बनाई थी.2013 में हुए पिछले विधानसभा चुनाव की तुलना में बीजेपी को 47 सीटों का फायदा नज़र आ रहा है, जबकि कांग्रेस को 32 सीटों का नुक़सान हो रहा है. जनता दल सेक्यूलर गठबंधन को अब तक कुल तीन सीटों का लाभ दिखाई दे रहा है.राहुल गांधी के कांग्रेस अध्यक्ष बनने के बाद ये पहला विधानसभा चुनाव है और उसमें अगर कांग्रेस को जीत मिलती है तो उनके लीडरशिप को लेकर उठ रहे सवाल बंद हो जाएंगे.Counting of votes for Karnataka Assembly Elections are underway. Exit polls just after the voting suggested hung Assembly. Elections for 222 out of 224 constituencies in Karnataka was held on May 12. Over 2,600 candidates, including 200 women, contested in the elections, which was seen as a direct fight between the ruling Congress and the opposition BJP. Election in the RR Nagar constituency in Bengaluru has been postponed following the seizure of over 9,000 voter ID cards. Election in Jayanagar in the city has also been countermanded following the demise of BJP candidate and sitting MLA Vijay Kumar. Compared to the 2013 elections BJP has fared very well in this election. If Congress wins this election then Siddaramaiah will continue as the Chief Minister of the State whereas if BJP wins then BS Yeddyurappa will be elected as the Chief Minister.If Congress wins this election then after 1985 it will be the first time that in Karnataka any party will form government for consecutive second term. In 1985 the then Janata Dal had formed a government for the second time in the leadership of RamKrishna Hegde.In comparison to the 2013 Assembly Elections in Karnataka this time BJP has performed extremely well with already a gain of 47 seats whereas Congress has already had a loss of 32 seats in the State. Janata Dal Secular has already gained 3 seats in compared to the 2013 elections.After Rahul Gandhi becoming the Congress President this is the first Assembly Election fought in the country and if Congress wins the elections then all questions on Rahul Gandhi's leadership ability will be silenced.