Prime Minister Narendra Modi flags off eight trains connecting Statue of Unity in Kevadia, Gujarat with different regions of the country, via video conference. pic.twitter.com/QkzIB0bnKG

One of the trains flagged off for Kevadia today originates at Puratchi Thalaivar Dr MG Ramachandran Central Railway Station. It is a pleasant coincidence that today is the birth anniversary of MGR. His life was dedicated to the service of the poor: PM Narendra Modi https://t.co/4XsQzOvvwF pic.twitter.com/nlXQx1eBXw