Viral Video: बच्चों के साथ खेल रहा था भालू, देखने के लिए शख्स ने रोकी कार, फिर...

View this post on Instagram



Slowed down to check out some bears on the way into Montana. Kinda goes without saying but, friendly reminder: don’t fuck with mama bears, or any mamas for that matter.// For future reference I’ve been informed that the way we approached the bears, slowing down, and invading their space is not safe nor respectful wildlife viewing practice. So if you find yourself in this situation be sure to stay back and give any wildlife a chance to move out of sight before moving forward.