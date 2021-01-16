देश

Largest Vaccination Drive: PM मोदी ने की सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत, देशवासियों ने ऐसे सराहा

प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने आज सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत की है. (फाइल फोटो)
प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने आज सबसे बड़े टीकाकरण अभियान की शुरुआत की है. (फाइल फोटो)

Largest Vaccination Drive: पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत ने 24 घंटे सतर्क रहते हुए, हर घटनाक्रम पर नजर रखते हुए, सही समय पर सही फैसले लिए. 30 जनवरी को भारत में कोरोना का पहला मामला मिला, लेकिन इसके दो सप्ताह से भी पहले भारत एक हाई लेवल कमेटी बना चुका था.

  News18Hindi
  Last Updated: January 16, 2021, 4:15 PM IST
नई दिल्‍ली. प्रधानमंत्री नरेन्द्र मोदी (PM Narendra Modi) ने शनिवार को दुनिया के सबसे बड़े कोविड-19 टीकाकरण (COVID-19 Vaccination) अभियान का शुभारंभ किया और राष्ट्र व वैज्ञानिकों को इस उपलब्धि के लिए बधाई दी. इस खास मौके पर देशवासियों को संबोधित करते हुए पीएम मोदी ने बताया कि कैसे उन्‍होंने देश को लॉकडाउन के लिए तैयार किया. इस दौरान प्रधानमंत्री मोदी ने कहा कि जनता कर्फ्यू, कोरोना के विरुद्ध हमारे समाज के संयम और अनुशासन का भी परीक्षण था, जिसमें हर देशवासी सफल हुआ. जनता कर्फ्यू ने देश को मनोवैज्ञानिक रूप से लॉकडाउन के लिए तैयार किया. हमने ताली-थाली और दीए जलाकर, देश के आत्मविश्वास को ऊंचा रखा.

पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि भारत ने 24 घंटे सतर्क रहते हुए, हर घटनाक्रम पर नजर रखते हुए, सही समय पर सही फैसले लिए. 30 जनवरी को भारत में कोरोना का पहला मामला मिला, लेकिन इसके दो सप्ताह से भी पहले भारत एक हाई लेवल कमेटी बना चुका था. पिछले साल आज का ही दिन था जब हमने बाकायदा सर्विलांस शुरू कर दिया था. पीएम मोदी ने टीकाकरण कार्यक्रम की शुरुआत से पहले कहा कि देश इस दिन का बेसब्री से प्रतीक्षा कर रहा था. इतने कम समय में हमें दो टीके मिल गए हैं, यह हमारे वैज्ञानिकों की प्रतिभा और कौशल का प्रमाण है. देश का टीकाकरण अभियान बहुत ही मानवीय और महत्वपूर्ण सिद्धांतों पर आधारित है, जिसे सबसे ज्यादा जरूरत है, उसे सबसे पहले कोरोना का टीका लगेगा.





पीएम मोदी ने कहा कि हमारे वैज्ञानिक और विशेषज्ञ जब दोनों ‘मेड इन इंडिया’ टीकों की सुरक्षा और प्रभाव को लेकर आश्वस्त हुए, तभी उन्होंने इनके आपात स्थिति में उपयोग की अनुमति दी. इसलिए देशवासियों को किसी भी तरह के भ्रामक प्रचार, अफवाहों और दुष्प्रचार से बचकर रहना है. प्रधानमंत्री ने कहा कि भारत के वैक्सीन वैज्ञानिक, हमारा मेडिकल सिस्टम, भारत की प्रक्रिया की पूरे विश्व में बहुत विश्वसनीयता है. हमने ये विश्वास अपने ट्रैक रिकॉर्ड से हासिल किया है.
