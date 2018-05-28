LIVE NOW

NEWS BLOG: जब सीमा पर जनाज़े उठ रहे हों तो बातचीत की आवाज़ अच्छी नहीं लगती- सुषमा

Hindi.news18.com | May 28, 2018, 6:16 PM IST
हाइलाइट्स

विदेश मंत्री सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा है कि जब तक पाकिस्तान की तरफ से आतंकवाद की घटनाएं जारी हैं तब तक उससे बात नहीं हो सकती है. तमिलनाडु सरकार ने तूतीकोरिन स्थित स्टरलाइट प्लांट को हमेशा के लिए बंद करने का आदेश दिया है. पिछले दिनों प्लांट को बंद करने के लिए प्रदर्शन कर रहे लोगों पर पुलिस ने गोली चला दी थी जिसमें 13 लोगों की मौत हो गई थी. वहीं कर्नाटक में कांग्रेस विधायक सिद्दु नयामा गौड़ा का सड़क हादसे में निधन हो गया. वह बागलकोट से गोवा जा रहे थे, तभी तुलसीगेरी के पास उनका वाहन हादसे का शिकार हो गया. उधर उत्तर प्रदेश, महाराष्ट्र और नगालैंड की 4 लोकसभा सीटों और 10 विधानसभा सीटों पर उपचुनाव के लिए वोटिंग शुरू हो चुकी है. इनमें उत्तर प्रदेश की कैराना, महाराष्ट्र की पालघर, भंडारा-गोंदिया और नगालैंड की एकमात्र लोकसभा सीटों के अलावा कर्नाटक की आरआरनगर विधानसभा सीट पर होने वाले चुनाव पर भी नजर रहेगी.

एआईएडीएमके ने आईटी सेल के नेता हरि प्रभाकरण को पार्टी के सभी पदों से हटा दिया दिया है. पार्टी ने यह कदम उनके द्वारा की गई अभद्र भाषा के उपयोग को लेकर उठाया है. बता दें कि हरिप्रभाकरण ने पत्रकारों की तुलना गली के कुत्‍तों से की थी, जिसके चलते पार्टी ने उन्‍हें पदों से बाहर कर दिया है. प्रभाकरण ने तूतीकोरिन में चल रहे विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान विवादास्‍पद ट्वीट किए थे. उन्‍होंने लिखा था कि डीसीएम की विजिट के दौरान पत्रकारों को अंदर नहीं आने दिया जाए. उन्‍होंने लिखा कि जो कुत्‍ते बिस्‍कुट के लिए भौंकते हैं वे अंदर आने देने के बजाय गेट पर ही बांधे जाएंगे. इस दौरान प्रभाकरण ने टीवी चैनलों और पत्रकारों के नाम भी लिए थे.
अरविंद केजरीवाल के बाद अब कुमार विश्वास ने भी वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली से माफी मांग ली है. वहीं केन्द्रीय वित्त मंत्री अरुण जेटली ने आम आदमी पार्टी नेता और कवि कुमार विश्वास पर किया मानहानि का मुकदमा भी वापस ले लिया है. ऐसे में कई महीनों से लंबित मामला भी खत्‍म हो गया है. विश्वास ने अरुण जेटली को एक पत्र लिख कर पूरे मामले में अपना पक्ष स्पष्ट किया है. इसी पत्र के बाद अरुण जेटली ने यह मुकदमा वापस ले लिया. विश्वास ने पत्र में लिखा है कि अपनी पार्टी के राष्ट्रीय संयोजक अरविंद केजरीवाल के कहने पर ही उन्होंने, पार्टी के अन्य कार्यकर्ताओं और प्रवक्ताओं ने उनकी बात दोहराई थी लेकिन अब अरविंद केजरीवाल उनके सम्पर्क में नहीं हैं और झूठ बोल कर स्वयं ही गायब हो गए हैं. विश्वास ने लिखा है कि अरविंद आदतन झूठे हैं और पार्टी कार्यकर्ता होने के नाते उन्होंने सिर्फ अरविंद की बात दोहराई थी.
