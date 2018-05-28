पाकिस्तान से बातचीत के सवाल पर सुषमा स्वराज ने कहा, 'हमने कभी नहीं कहा कि हम बातचीत के लिए तैयार नहीं हैं लेकिन उसका एक वक्त होता है. आतंकवाद और बातचीत साथ-साथ नहीं हो सकते हैं. चाहे पाकिस्तान के चुनाव बाद हो चाहे उससे पहले. जब सीमा पर जनाज़े उठ रहे हों तो बातचीत नहीं की आवाज अच्छी नहीं लगती.'
We never said we are not ready for talks, but there is a caveat. Terror and talks cannot go together, be it post elections(Pakistan general elections scheduled for July 25) or even before. Jab seema par janaze uth rahe hon,to baatcheet ki awaaz acchi nahi lagti: EAM Sushma Swaraj pic.twitter.com/8pN4uNUlz1— ANI (@ANI) May 28, 2018